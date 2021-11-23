Sports

ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

By Reuters
This picture taken on September 7, 2017 shows ground staff preparing the cricket pitch of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Groundsmen are rolling down the pitches, welders are repairing barbed wire, and workers are splashing on a new coat of paint at Pakistan's centrepiece Gaddafi Stadium, which has witnessed both history and controversy -- and is now preparing to retake the world stage. / AFP PHOTO / Aamir QURESHI / TO GO WITH Cricket-PAK-Pakistan-Gaddafi, FOCUS by Khurram SHAHZAD (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

DUBAI: India’s participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan is a “challenging” issue for the International Cricket Council (ICC) but the world governing body said it is confident all teams will travel to the country for the tournament.

International sides have largely steered clear of Pakistan since an attack by militants on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

The 50-over tournament will be the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan since it shared the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka and last week’s announcement came as a big boost after England and New Zealand pulled out of tours there in September.

Asked if the ICC was confident teams would travel to Pakistan, chairman Greg Barclay told reporters on Monday: “From what we can see, absolutely.

“We wouldn’t have awarded the event if we didn’t think Pakistan was capable of hosting it.

“I’m sure, as with all countries, they will put together appropriate security plans to deliver the event. We’re comfortable and confident it will go ahead.”

There were fears the decisions by New Zealand and England would again dampen the prospects of international cricket in Pakistan but Australia confirmed this month they would tour next year for the first time since 1998.

The prospects of India travelling to Pakistan for the first time since the 2008 Asia Cup remain unclear, however.

Anurag Thakur, India’s sports minister and former cricket board chief, told reporters last week security was the main concern and that the government would make the call when the time comes.

India hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013 but the bitter neighbours rarely meet outside global tournaments these days. Pakistan played in India at the 2011 World Cup as well as the T20 World Cup in 2016.

“We know it’s a challenging issue,” Barclay said. “From my point of view, I can’t control geopolitical forces.

“I just hope cricket can be a force to help improve relations between countries. One of the great things sports can do is to help bring nations together. If we can do something in a small way to contribute to that, that’s fantastic.”



