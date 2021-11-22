World

Khashoggi’s fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel Saudi performance

By Reuters

RIYADH: The woman who was engaged to marry Jamal Khashoggi has asked singer Justin Bieber to cancel his scheduled December 5 performance in Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city Jeddah, urging him to not perform for the slain Saudi journalist’s “murderers.”

Hatice Cengiz wrote an open letter to the singer published on Saturday in the Washington Post in which she urged Bieber to cancel the performance to “send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics.”

President Joe Biden’s administration released a US intelligence report in February implicating Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Khashoggi’s 2018 murder in Istanbul but spared him any direct punishment. The crown prince denies any involvement.

“Do not sing for the murderers of my beloved Jamal,” Cengiz wrote. “Please speak out and condemn his killer, Mohammed bin Salman. Your voice will be heard by millions.”

Bieber, who is Canadian, is among a group of artists scheduled to perform as Saudi Arabia hosts the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

“If you refuse to be a pawn of MBS, your message will be loud and clear: I do not perform for dictators. I choose justice and freedom over money,” Cengiz wrote, using the crown prince’s initials.

Human rights groups have urged the performers to speak out against human rights issues in the kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia has a history of using celebrities and major international events to deflect scrutiny from its pervasive abuses,” Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.

The advocacy group urged the performers, who also include rapper A$AP Rocky, DJs David Guetta and Tiesto and singer Jason Derulo, “to speak out publicly on rights issues or, when reputation-laundering is the primary purpose, not participate.”

Khashoggi, a Saudi-born US resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of the Saudi crown prince, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives allegedly linked to the prince in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

Previous articleVehicle plows into Christmas parade in US, killing multiple victims
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Vehicle plows into Christmas parade in US, killing multiple victims

WASHINGTON: A vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday evening causing "some fatalities" and injuring more than...
Read more
World

Taliban say humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan predates group’s rise to power

The Taliban's interim government in Afghanistan on Saturday urged the US to play its part in addressing the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the war-ravaged...
Read more
World

Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM after deal reached: Umma Party head

KHARTOUM: Sudan's military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following an agreement reached in the late hours of Saturday, Fadlallah Burma Nasir,...
Read more
World

Guns, stress and politics: US road rage shootings on the rise

WASHINGTON: After a speeding driver cut her off abruptly on a Californian highway in May, Joanna Cloonan gestured rudely towards the car. A passenger...
Read more
World

Nationwide hunger strike in Bangladesh for treatment of ex-PM abroad

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s main opposition political party on Saturday observed a nationwide hunger strike, seeking government permission for treatment of former prime minister Begum Khaleda...
Read more
World

India’s Reliance abandons $15bn Saudi Aramco deal

MUMBAI: India's Reliance oil-to-telecoms giant is abandoning a $15 billion deal for Saudi Aramco to buy a 20% stake in its oil refining and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.