DG ISI pays farewell calls on PM Imran Khan, FM Qureshi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid separate farewell calls to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad Thursday.

In their farewell meetings, both the PM and FM appreciated the efforts and services of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as DG ISI for the country.

They also expressed their best wishes for Lt Gen Faiz Hameed on his new assignment as the Peshawar Corps Commander.

A day earlier, the DG ISI paid a farewell visit to President Dr Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace, where the President, too, appreciated the efforts and services of Lt Gen Hameed as DG ISI for the country’s security.

Lt Gen Hameed will serve as DG ISI till November 19 after which Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum will take charge of the post on November 20.

Lt Gen Anjum was appointed the new DG ISI by Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 26.

“The Prime Minister has seen and approved the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as Director General Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from 20th November, 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary,” reads the notification from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Staff Report

