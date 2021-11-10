ECP reserves judgement on holding of Sindh LG elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its judgement on holding the local government polls in Sindh while the provincial government sought more time to introduce a new law.

A two-member bench of the commission on Wednesday conducted a hearing on the local government elections in Sindh. Jamaat-i-Islami leader Hafiz Naeem ur-Rehman also attended the hearing.

During the hearing, the Sindh government sought more time from the commission for bringing the new law.

The ECP remarked if the provincial government failed to introduce the law, the commission would hold the local government elections on the basis of the old demarcation.

The Sindh government had already sought one month time from the election commission before.

The ECP bench asked the provincial government what it had done in a month. “Why not the commission issues a contempt notice to the government for not complying with its order.”

The commission said that earlier the Sindh government had cited the problem of publication of population census results. But the results have already been published almost 6 months ago, why the provincial government is not holding LG polls, it added.

Rehman said the Sindh government was not serious about holding the local government polls. He pleaded with the commission to bind the provincial government and also demand a timeline from it.

The commission said it had summoned the Sindh chief secretary but he didn’t appear.

The commission subsequently reserved its verdict.