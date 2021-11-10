Records of 320,000 Punjab soldiers from first world war uncovered

The records of 320,000 troops from the Punjab who fought in the first world war, left unread in a basement for 97 years, have been disclosed by UK-based historians to offer new insight into the contribution of Indian soldiers to the allied war effort, Guardian reported.

Files found in the depths of the Lahore Museum in Pakistan have been digitised and uploaded to a website in time for Armistice Day on Thursday.

Whereas historians and the descendants of British and Irish soldiers could search public databases of service records, until now no such facility existed for the families of Indian soldiers.

Some UK citizens of Punjab-origin have already been invited to search for their ancestors in the database. They have discovered that their family’s villages provided soldiers who served in France, the Middle East, Gallipoli, Aden and east Africa, as well as in other parts of British India during the first world war.

Punjab was split between India and Pakistan in 1947.

The shadow minister Tanmanjeet Dhesi uncovered proof among the files that his great-grandfather had served in Iraq and had been wounded in action, losing a leg.

It is hoped that the records will help to dispel myths surrounding the contributions of soldiers from the Commonwealth. Last year, the actor turned activist Laurence Fox apologised after he had earlier criticised the historical accuracy of a Sikh character’s inclusion on the western front in the film 1917.

Amandeep Madra, the chair of the UK Punjab Heritage Association who worked with the University of Greenwich to digitise the files, said: “Punjab was the main recruiting ground for the Indian army during world war one. And yet the contribution of the individuals has largely been unrecognised. In most cases, we didn’t even know their names.”

Punjabis of all faiths — including Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs — made up about a third of the Indian army, and about one-sixth of all the empire’s overseas forces.

Victorian racial ideology mythologised the qualities of soldiers from the region. In 1879, the Eden Commission report noted that “Punjab is the home of the most martial races of India and is the nursery of our best soldiers”.

The registers were compiled by the Punjab government in 1919 when the war ended. Comprising 26,000 pages, some are handwritten while others are typed. But all provide village-by-village data on the war service of recruits, as well as information on their family background, rank and regiment.

Madra, who has co-authored five books about Indian history, said he first approached the Lahore Museum about the files in 2014, having been told about them by Indian military historians who knew of their existence but had never gained access.

He was sent sample pages by a curator, and found that they were organised by a village. “The history of each Punjabi person’s family goes back to their village. I could see that this would allow people to peer into their past,” he said.

The documents showed that the volunteer rates in many villages were as high as 40%.