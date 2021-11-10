NATIONAL

PML-N urges SC to summon Imran over Daska by-poll fiasco

By INP

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the Supreme Court should also take notice of the alleged rigging in the Daska by-election and summon the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister.

Talking to the media, Iqbal said the Election Commission of Pakistan report on the rigging in the by-poll had exposed the government’s “dirty tactics”.

He called for the accountability of those involved in the rigging. “If these people would be held accountable then it will set an example for others in the future,” he added.

Iqbal criticising the NAB said the Finance Ministry informed that the NAB only submitted Rs6.5 billion in the national exchequer after receiving a supplementary grant of Rs5.5 billion in the last three months.

“This is a joke,” he commented.

He urged PTI supporters and those who believed Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest person, to get information about gifts the premier received from foreign countries and why the government was hiding in the Toshakhana case.

Iqbal also criticised the PTI government for the inflated rate of sugar and questioned why the incumbent government cancelled the tender of sugar that would have fixed sugar price at Rs103 per kilogramme and now it has skyrocketed to Rs160 per kilogramme.

The PML-N leader also questioned how fever medicines worth Rs30 million have suddenly disappeared from the stock.

Previous articleRecords of 320,000 Punjab soldiers from first world war uncovered
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Records of 320,000 Punjab soldiers from first world war uncovered

The records of 320,000 troops from the Punjab who fought in the first world war, left unread in a basement for 97 years, have...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP reserves judgement on holding of Sindh LG elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its judgement on holding the local government polls in Sindh while the provincial government sought more...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghanistan foreign minister due today

ISLAMABAD: The foreign affairs chief of Afghanistan begins a visit to Pakistan today to discuss trade and other ties as the Taliban seek global...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC orders immediate settlement of retired employees’ insurance claims

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered immediate payment of group insurance claims of the retired employees of the provincial government. A two-judge...
Read more
NATIONAL

India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by Pakistan, China

NEW DELHI: India is hosting today senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Angry top court demands progress on APS carnage report within a month

ISLAMABAD: Questioning the "inaction" against the perpetrators of the gruesome 2014 attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, the Supreme Court ordered the government to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SHC orders immediate settlement of retired employees’ insurance claims

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered immediate payment of group insurance claims of the retired employees of the provincial government. A two-judge...

Australia look to halt Pakistan juggernaut in World Cup semi-final

India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by Pakistan, China

Angry top court demands progress on APS carnage report within a month

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.