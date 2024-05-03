NATIONAL

Japan announces MEXT Scholarships 2025 for talented Pakistani student

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Japan has announced its MEXT Scholarships 2025 for the talented Pakistani students to apply for their Undergraduate and graduate studies (Masters & PhD) and get a chance to study in the prestigious universities of Japan.

The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan was now accepting applications for the MEXT undergraduate and Research Scholarships (Masters & PhD) 2025. Every year the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) of Japan offers scholarships to international students who wish to study in under-graduate and graduate courses at the Japanese universities.

MEXT research scholarship was fully funded by the Government of Japan and provides an excellent opportunity for the aspiring students in Pakistan to apply and get a chance to study at the high-quality universities in Japan.

For further details about the scholarship and how to apply, visit https://www.pk.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/education.html

Previous article
Jam Kamal highlights deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan, Australia
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Letters

Toxic applications

Social media apps have been playing a rather negative role in modern life. People feel stressed, anxious and depressed when using these social media...

Zakat deduction

Good example

Vanished money

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.