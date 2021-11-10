NATIONAL

Afghanistan foreign minister due today

By Reuters
ANKARA, TURKEY - 2021/10/14: Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaq (M)i arrives at Ankara Esenboga Airport. The Afghanistan Foreign Delegation under the Taliban rule arrived at Ankara Esenboa Airport. The delegation held a closed-door meeting with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuolu at the Foreign Office. (Photo by Tunahan Turhan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The foreign affairs chief of Afghanistan begins a visit to Pakistan today to discuss trade and other ties as the Taliban seek global recognition and the unfreezing of assets to prevent an economic crisis.

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will lead a delegation to Islamabad to discuss “Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with a particular focus […] on enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts, and regional connectivity”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

While Pakistan has not formally recognised the Taliban administration after the militants took over in August, it has longstanding ties with the group.

The visit comes as the Taliban seek global recognition.

Pakistan has called on governments to allow development assistance to flow into Afghanistan and to unfreeze billions of dollars in its central bank assets to prevent economic collapse.

Despite the generally good relations between the Taliban and Pakistan, they have had problems.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) last month suspended operations from Kabul after it accused Taliban officials of interference.

Traders have also complained that some crossings on their common border have been closing regularly, disrupting flows of goods.

MoFA said this week’s visit was a follow-up to one last month by its foreign minister to Kabul, who focused on smoothing trade and other ties.

Also on Wednesday, India was holding a conference on Afghanistan for regional countries but National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan would not attend.

India had close ties with Afghanistan’s old US-backed government and the Taliban victory over it represents a significant loss of influence for India in Afghanistan.

Previous articleSHC orders immediate settlement of retired employees’ insurance claims
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SHC orders immediate settlement of retired employees’ insurance claims

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered immediate payment of group insurance claims of the retired employees of the provincial government. A two-judge...
Read more
Sports

Australia look to halt Pakistan juggernaut in World Cup semi-final

DUBAI: Australia are looking to their top-order batting led by the explosive David Warner as well as Adam Zampa's bag of leg-spin tricks to...
Read more
NATIONAL

India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by Pakistan, China

NEW DELHI: India is hosting today senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘No sacred cows’: Order us, we’ll take action, Imran tells SC in APS attack case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan told the Supreme Court his government will initiate action against elements the top judicial forum ordered and affirmed there...
Read more
NATIONAL

Malala Yousafzai gets married, terms it ‘precious day’

UNITED KINGDOM: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has tied the nuptial knot during a small ceremony in Birmingham, the education activist revealed on Twitter Tuesday. Taking...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rawalpindi commissioner fails to attend hearing in case filed by Zulfi Bukhari

Rawalpindi Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday failed to attend the hearing of a defamation case filed against him by PTI leader Zulfi...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘No sacred cows’: Order us, we’ll take action, Imran tells SC...

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan told the Supreme Court his government will initiate action against elements the top judicial forum ordered and affirmed there...

UAE foreign minister meets Syria’s Assad, US slams visit to ‘dictator’

Dalai Lama: China’s leaders ‘don’t understand variety of cultures’

Myanmar junta charges detained US journalist with terrorism, sedition

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.