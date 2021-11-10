Afghanistan foreign minister due today

ISLAMABAD: The foreign affairs chief of Afghanistan begins a visit to Pakistan today to discuss trade and other ties as the Taliban seek global recognition and the unfreezing of assets to prevent an economic crisis.

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will lead a delegation to Islamabad to discuss “Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with a particular focus […] on enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts, and regional connectivity”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

Today a senior delegation of IEA will reach Islamabad & meet with Pakistani officials as well as participants of Troika Plus meeting. After Kabul, Moscow Format and other meetings, follow up discussions will be held about political, humanitarian and economic issues. pic.twitter.com/40FkB1qvyW — Abdul Qahar Balkhi (@QaharBalkhi) November 10, 2021

While Pakistan has not formally recognised the Taliban administration after the militants took over in August, it has longstanding ties with the group.

The visit comes as the Taliban seek global recognition.

Pakistan has called on governments to allow development assistance to flow into Afghanistan and to unfreeze billions of dollars in its central bank assets to prevent economic collapse.

Despite the generally good relations between the Taliban and Pakistan, they have had problems.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) last month suspended operations from Kabul after it accused Taliban officials of interference.

Traders have also complained that some crossings on their common border have been closing regularly, disrupting flows of goods.

MoFA said this week’s visit was a follow-up to one last month by its foreign minister to Kabul, who focused on smoothing trade and other ties.

Also on Wednesday, India was holding a conference on Afghanistan for regional countries but National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan would not attend.

India had close ties with Afghanistan’s old US-backed government and the Taliban victory over it represents a significant loss of influence for India in Afghanistan.