Angry top court demands progress on APS carnage report within a month

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Questioning the “inaction” against the perpetrators of the gruesome 2014 attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, the Supreme Court ordered the government to submit within four weeks a report detailing measures taken to address the complaints of the parents of victims of the massacre, Radio Pakistan reported.

In the attack that provoked horror and fierce international condemnation, members of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), wearing suicide vests, stormed the facility on December 16, slaughtering 147 people, 132 of them children.

The report must carry the signatures of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the court further said.

The three-judge bench passed the order in a hearing attended by the prime minister after the chief justice ordered him to appear before the court.

The proceedings started at 9:00 am. Shortly after, the bench — headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Ijaz ul-Ahsan — ordered Khan to appear in person at 10:00 am.

He, however, arrived about two hours later, just before noon, after receiving a briefing on the case from Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan who called on him at his office following the court order.

The hearing resumed with the prime minister present in the courtroom along with a number of lawyers, security personnel and families of victims.

Members of the cabinet including Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry, who is also a barrister, were also present.

The order came after years of protests by relatives of the victims. The families are also protesting the government’s recent efforts to strike a peace deal with the group.

Wednesday’s proceedings followed the announcement of a one-month “complete ceasefire” between the government and the Afghanistan-based militant group which may be extended if both sides agree, opening the possibility of a fuller peace accord after years of bloodshed.

The rumours of proposed amnesty to the TTP to ensure lasting peace elicited a protest in October when the parents of the students killed by its members rejected the measure and warned to continue protest demonstrations if the Afghanistan-based group was given amnesty.

They said the government could, however, announce conditional amnesty for TTP fighters if they gave up their militant activities and surrender.

During Monday’s briefing to the political leadership on the security situation, the military informed the participants of the parliamentary committee on national security that once the basic agreement with the group was documented, it would be presented to the political leadership for final approval.

“If the political leadership rejected the agreement, the military would revert to kinetic actions against the TTP,” a report said, citing sources.

Reuters reported the two sides have been meeting across the border in Afghanistan, with the aid of Afghan Taliban leaders.

Today, addressing the prime minister, Justice Ahmed said: “You are in power. The government is also yours. What did you do? […] You brought those guilty [TTP] to the negotiating table.”

He was referring to the reports of the agreement between the government and TTP militants.

Prime Minister Khan told the Supreme Court his government will initiate action against elements the top judicial forum ordered and affirmed there were “no sacred cows” in Pakistan.

“The satisfaction of the parents [of children killed in the APS attack] is necessary,” said Justice Ahsan addressing Khan.

Khan’s appearance is the first time since 2012 that a sitting prime minister has been asked to appear before the top court. The last time then-prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf was asked to appear in connection with a graft inquiry against former President Asif Ali Zardari.

More details to follow

Staff Report

