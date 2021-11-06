NATIONAL

Half of KP’s population suffer from multidimensional poverty

By Aziz Buneri
PESHAWAR: Half of the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s settled districts and 75% of the tribal districts are suffering from multidimensional poverty.
To support KP’s economy, the Finance Department and the World Bank have proposed a $300 million plan to boost local economies in 15 districts of the province. These districts include Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North and South Waziristan, Hangu, Tank, Upper Kohistan, Batgram, Shangla, Turgar, Upper Dir and Dera Ismail Khan.
The aim of the project is to provide grants to local population for rehabilitation of infrastructure, monitoring system for service delivery, development of institutions and mobilization of local population.
The project includes management, monitoring and testing. The project will work with the World Bank in sectors such as municipalities, primary and secondary education, health, social welfare, construction and communications and agriculture.
KP is also hosting more than 58% Afghan refugees of the country. The number is likely to increase because to the security situation in Afghanistan.
According to a joint study by the World Bank and the planing and development department, KP’s population is suffering from poverty from different angles.
The province’s economy has been severely affected due to Coronavirus pandemic . In such a situation, it is necessary to involve the local people for improving the economy as in the near future the pressure on the economy and opportunities in the merged districts will increase.
At present the human development situation in the tribal districts is very bad while the demand for basic necessities from the tribes is very low. At present the provision of minimum basic facilities and living opportunities is very important for the tribal districts.
Many important projects have been launched, but there is a need to strengthen institutions at the local level and make them accountable and making service delivery sustainable and comprehensive.
Previous articleNazim Jokhio murder case: Centre to form JIT for transparent probe, Imran Ismail says
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Centre to form JIT for transparent probe, Imran Ismail says

THATTA: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday said the federal government will set up its own Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for a transparent probe...
Read more
NATIONAL

Inflation will continue to rise for next 6 months: EIU

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research and analysis division of the Economist Group, has said that inflation in Pakistan will remain high for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Car buyers paid up to Rs170bn as ‘own’ in five years

ISLAMABAD: The automobile sector made undocumented transactions worth Rs150 billion to Rs170 billion during the last five years under the head of additional charges,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PLL receives expensive bids for emergency LNG cargoes

The Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has received five expensive bids for emergency LNG cargoes to avert the looming gas crisis in the country, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi port relocation to cost $9.6 billion: WB report

KARACHI: The World Bank has said that a potential relocation cost of Karachi Port to Somiani Bay, which is 85 kilometres to the north...
Read more
NATIONAL

Korean firms interested in Pakistan’s lucrative market: Ambassador Suh Sangpyo

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo has said that there are bright prospects for Pakistani skilled youth entering into the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Car buyers paid up to Rs170bn as ‘own’ in five years

ISLAMABAD: The automobile sector made undocumented transactions worth Rs150 billion to Rs170 billion during the last five years under the head of additional charges,...

PLL receives expensive bids for emergency LNG cargoes

Karachi port relocation to cost $9.6 billion: WB report

Korean firms interested in Pakistan’s lucrative market: Ambassador Suh Sangpyo

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.