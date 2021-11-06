Half of KP’s population suffer from multidimensional poverty

PESHAWAR: Half of the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s settled districts and 75% of the tribal districts are suffering from multidimensional poverty.

To support KP’s economy, the Finance Department and the World Bank have proposed a $300 million plan to boost local economies in 15 districts of the province. These districts include Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North and South Waziristan, Hangu, Tank, Upper Kohistan, Batgram, Shangla, Turgar, Upper Dir and Dera Ismail Khan.

The aim of the project is to provide grants to local population for rehabilitation of infrastructure, monitoring system for service delivery, development of institutions and mobilization of local population.

The project includes management, monitoring and testing. The project will work with the World Bank in sectors such as municipalities, primary and secondary education, health, social welfare, construction and communications and agriculture.

KP is also hosting more than 58% Afghan refugees of the country. The number is likely to increase because to the security situation in Afghanistan.

According to a joint study by the World Bank and the planing and development department, KP’s population is suffering from poverty from different angles.

The province’s economy has been severely affected due to Coronavirus pandemic . In such a situation, it is necessary to involve the local people for improving the economy as in the near future the pressure on the economy and opportunities in the merged districts will increase.

At present the human development situation in the tribal districts is very bad while the demand for basic necessities from the tribes is very low. At present the provision of minimum basic facilities and living opportunities is very important for the tribal districts.

Many important projects have been launched, but there is a need to strengthen institutions at the local level and make them accountable and making service delivery sustainable and comprehensive.