NATIONAL

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Centre to form JIT for transparent probe, Imran Ismail says

By Staff Report
GOVERNOR SINDH, IMRAN ISMAIL & CHIEF MINISTER SINDH, SYED MURAD ALI SHAH TALKING TO MEDIA PERSONS AFTER LAYING FLORAL WREATH AT MAZAR-I-QUAID-I-AZAM KARACHI ON MARCH 23, 2021.

THATTA: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday said the federal government will set up its own Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for a transparent probe into Nazim Jokhio’s murder case, after a probe team was formed by the Sindh government.

Offering his condolences to the family members of Jokhio — who was allegedly tortured to death for recording a PPP MPA’s hunting expedition with Arab hunters of the rare bird species houbara bustard — he said: “I have come here to meet the family of Jokhio on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Ismail assured the family members that the federal government will fully cooperate in this matter and will also provide lawyers to fight the case.

“We will not leave Jokhio’s case uncontested.”

The governor said that he will inform the premier about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ismail was accompanied by Opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh during his visit to Salar Goth, near Dhabeji.

Speaking to the media later, Ismail said: “We will not let law of the jungle prevail in the country, hence a JIT will be formed.”

“Jokhio was brutally murdered, while the influential suspect was rescued,” he said.

“There are some names in the FIR, but the names of the real culprits are missing,” he added.

The governor claimed that the heirs of the deceased do not trust the JIT formed by the Sindh government.

PPP MPA remanded to police custody

On Friday, MPA Sindh Assembly Jam Owais was remanded to police custody for three days in a case pertaining to the murder of Jokhio.

MPA Jam Owais was presented before a court after he surrendered to police following protests. He was nominated in FIR no 457/21 registered at the Memon Goth Police Station.

During the hearing, the investigation officer informed the court that the suspect had surrendered to the police, after which the judge ordered a progress report in the case at the next hearing and granted a three-day remand of the suspect to the police.

Two more suspects, Haider and Mir Ali, were also remanded into police custody for three days.

The family of Nazim Jokhio have been staging protests in Thatta and Karachi against the gruesome murder.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah also noted with concern the protests and directed the police to get an FIR in accordance with the wishes of Nazim’s family registered.

Previous articleInflation will continue to rise for next 6 months: EIU
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Inflation will continue to rise for next 6 months: EIU

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research and analysis division of the Economist Group, has said that inflation in Pakistan will remain high for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Car buyers paid up to Rs170bn as ‘own’ in five years

ISLAMABAD: The automobile sector made undocumented transactions worth Rs150 billion to Rs170 billion during the last five years under the head of additional charges,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PLL receives expensive bids for emergency LNG cargoes

The Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has received five expensive bids for emergency LNG cargoes to avert the looming gas crisis in the country, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi port relocation to cost $9.6 billion: WB report

KARACHI: The World Bank has said that a potential relocation cost of Karachi Port to Somiani Bay, which is 85 kilometres to the north...
Read more
NATIONAL

Korean firms interested in Pakistan’s lucrative market: Ambassador Suh Sangpyo

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo has said that there are bright prospects for Pakistani skilled youth entering into the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Journey of development to continue despite tough circumstances: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi has said that the government is focusing on infrastructure projects on priority basis for the convenience of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PLL receives expensive bids for emergency LNG cargoes

The Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has received five expensive bids for emergency LNG cargoes to avert the looming gas crisis in the country, a...

Karachi port relocation to cost $9.6 billion: WB report

Korean firms interested in Pakistan’s lucrative market: Ambassador Suh Sangpyo

Journey of development to continue despite tough circumstances: FM Qureshi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.