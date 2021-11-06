NATIONAL

Inflation will continue to rise for next 6 months: EIU

By News Desk

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research and analysis division of the Economist Group, has said that inflation in Pakistan will remain high for the next six months and the rupee is likely to continue on a depreciatory path despite a support package from Saudi Arabia.

“Strengthening inflationary headwinds are being driven largely by rapid import growth, exacerbated by a surge in global commodity prices, as the economy recovers from the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

“We continue to expect that upward pressure on consumer prices will persist during the first half of 2022, as the global economic recovery is likely to keep commodity prices elevated,” the EIU said, adding that the rupee will continue on a depreciatory path despite short-term relief in the form of a financial assistance package from Saudi Arabia due to Pakistan’s persistently wide trade deficit and strong inflationary pressures.

The pass-through effect of higher oil prices, the EIU said, is reflected in rising inflation in power and transportation. “This was reflected in the transport category, which jumped by 14.4 percent year-on-year. Similarly, prices for utilities, comprising electricity, water and gas, also experienced double-digit growth, rising by 12 percent.”

Last month, Saudi Arabia announced to provide $4.2 billion worth of assistance to Pakistan to support its economy after Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks with Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to announce the assistance. “Saudi Arabia’s announcement supports Pakistan with 3 billion US dollars as deposit in Pakistan central bank and also financing refined petroleum products with 1.2 billion US dollars during the year,” he said in a tweet.

Previous articlePakistani handicrafts, jewellery attract warm response at CIIE
Next articleNazim Jokhio murder case: Centre to form JIT for transparent probe, Imran Ismail says
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Half of KP’s population suffer from multidimensional poverty

PESHAWAR: Half of the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's settled districts and 75% of the tribal districts are suffering from multidimensional poverty. To support KP's economy,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Centre to form JIT for transparent probe, Imran Ismail says

THATTA: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday said the federal government will set up its own Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for a transparent probe...
Read more
NATIONAL

Car buyers paid up to Rs170bn as ‘own’ in five years

ISLAMABAD: The automobile sector made undocumented transactions worth Rs150 billion to Rs170 billion during the last five years under the head of additional charges,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PLL receives expensive bids for emergency LNG cargoes

The Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has received five expensive bids for emergency LNG cargoes to avert the looming gas crisis in the country, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi port relocation to cost $9.6 billion: WB report

KARACHI: The World Bank has said that a potential relocation cost of Karachi Port to Somiani Bay, which is 85 kilometres to the north...
Read more
NATIONAL

Korean firms interested in Pakistan’s lucrative market: Ambassador Suh Sangpyo

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo has said that there are bright prospects for Pakistani skilled youth entering into the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Preplanned rigging

In its report regarding the events necessitating a re-election in NA-75 Daska, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has revealed that there was a...

Half of KP’s population suffer from multidimensional poverty

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Centre to form JIT for transparent probe, Imran Ismail says

Inflation will continue to rise for next 6 months: EIU

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.