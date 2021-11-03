Suspect in Noor murder removed from courtroom over foul-mouthed attack on judge

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad Wednesday forcefully removed from the courtroom the prime suspect in the murder of the daughter of a former diplomat after he launched a foul-mouthed tirade at the duty judge from the dock.

Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at the residence of one Zahir Zakir in Sector F-7/4 of Islamabad in July. Zakir, widely believed to be the killer, was arrested the same day for his purported involvement in the gruesome incident.

A first information report registered on the complaint of Ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam, Mukadam’s father, nominated Zakir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Zakir’s parents — Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee — domestic staff and six workers of Therapy Works — an Islamabad-based organisation providing mental health services that employed Zakir and Adamjee — were arrested days later on charges of abetting the murder.

A total of 12 people have been facing the probe on multiple charges.

During the hearing, which was presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani, all suspects in the case were presented before the court.

Shortly after the hearing started, Zakir started to say “Hamza” out loud, directing at no one in particular. When the judge asked police officials to remove him from the courtroom due to his behaviour, he hid behind the door.

He disrupted the proceedings again a few minutes later, demanding to be heard. “This is my court. I want to say something,” he said.

Zakir then lashed out at the court and unleashed a foul-mouthed attack on the judge. “This court is nothing but dirt. This court is dragging this because they have no power. I have never seen something more fake.”

Following his outburst, the judge directed police officials to take Zakir away, terming it a “drama”.

As the police moved to restrain him, Zahir grabbed Inspector Mustafa Kiani by the collar. Video footage of the incident showed policemen dragging him out of the courtroom.

After he kept on resisting, four policemen carried Zakir out and took him back to the lockup.

Judge Rabbani said he would not issue a contempt notice to the suspect but would start conducting the trial in jail.

Forensic sketch artist Amir Shahzad also appeared before the court and recorded his statement in the case. He told the court he accurately drew the crime scene map of the murder.

Except for Zakir’s counsel, all others completed the cross-examination of Shahzad.