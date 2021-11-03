NATIONAL

Islamabad witnesses continuous increase of dengue fever cases

By Staff Report
A Pakistani boy walks past the awareness advertisement against the deadly tropical disease dengue fever in Islamabad on September 30, 2011. In less than a month, 126 people have died and more than 12,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, which has spread rapidly among both rich and poor in Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore. Dengue affects between 50 and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever, muscle and joint ache. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has been experiencing a continuous increase in dengue fever cases as 94 more patients were reported in the last 24 hours, health authorities said Wednesday.

One more dengue patient died in the capital, local media reported Wednesday morning, taking this year’s total death toll from the disease in the city to 15.

Islamabad District Health Officer Zaeem Zia told local media that 56 cases were diagnosed in the suburbs of Islamabad and 38 in the urban areas.

According to the health authorities, the total number of dengue fever cases this year has reached to 3,737 in the capital with 2,140 reported in the suburbs and 1,597 in the urban parts.

The city’s district health officer told local media that 784 residual spray and 98 fogging actions were carried out in different parts of Islamabad during the past 24 hours to counter the spread of the disease and wipe out the potential breeding sites of the mosquito larvae.

Staff Report

