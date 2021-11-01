Army wins 7th National Airgun Shooting Championship: ISPR

KARACHI: A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Monday that the Pakistan Army have won the 7th National Airgun Shooting Championship. The army managed to bag six gold medals in a total of eight events while the navy clinched two gold medals during the competition.

“Overall the Pakistan Army got six gold medals, two silvers and one bronze medal while the Pakistan Navy secured two gold medals, six silver and seven bronze medals,” the military’s media wing added.

It merits mention that last month, more than 50 participants including 41 international shooters from Russia, France, Sri Lanka, Palestine, Kenya participated in the 53rd World Military Shooting Championship at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery.

The motto of the event was ‘Friendship Through Sports’.

In men’s category of Skeet Shooting, Leading Marine Asif Mehmood of Pakistan won the gold medal, while officer Waheed Alam and Marine Zeeshan of Pakistan secured second and third positions respectively.

In the women category, Anastassiou of France had clinched the gold medal. Warrant officer Anastasia Krakhmaleva of Russia came second and Lieutenant Komal Shahzadi of Pakistan secured the third slot, bagging bronze medal, the military media wing revealed.

In the mixed category, the Russian team comprising Major Aleski Skorovogatov and warrant officer Anastasia Karakhmaleva won the gold medal with Leading Marine Asif Mehmood and Lieutenant Komal Shahzadi of Pakistan securing the silver medal. Marine Zeeshan and Captain Narina Kosar of Pakistan won the bronze medal.