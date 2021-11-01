NATIONAL

Lahore second most polluted city in world: report

By Monitoring Report
Lahore, the city of gardens, is ranked second in a list of top five cities in the world with dirty air, reports said.

The city recorded a Particulate Matter rating of 188, placing it under the “unhealthy” category of air quality.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the Air Quality Index is under 50.

The environmental experts have blamed the transportation sector and industries, besides the burning of crops, for the pollution.

A resident tweeted: “Air quality in Lahore is the worst. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to be healthy in this pollution. All those planning to settle in Lahore should rethink their decision and settle elsewhere.”

“We should also consider to change Lahore as a capital city. It’s too populated.”

More than half of Pakistan cities are still plagued by dirty air, new data shows, despite a reduction in traffic emissions and other pollutants during last year’s lockdowns.

The three cleanest cities were Umeå in Sweden, Tampere in Finland and Funchal in Portugal.

Cities in eastern Europe, where coal is still a major source of energy, fared worst of all, with Nowy Sącz in Poland having the most polluted air, followed by Cremona in Italy where industry and geography tend to concentrate air pollution and Slavonski Brod in Croatia.

NATIONAL

Indictment of Sindh chief minister in Nooriabad power plant case deferred

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday deferred until November 17 the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and 16 other...

US military jury slams treatment of Pakistani Guantánamo detainee, urges clemency

NCOC daily update: 482 new cases, 6 deaths from Covid-19

Kohli optimistic despite India’s ‘bizarre’ surrender

