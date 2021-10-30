Lahore to host third PACES competition from November 1

The third International Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES) competition will be held in Lahore under the supervision of Pakistan Army from November 1 to 7.

Contingents from six countries comprising 107 military personnel including Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take part in the mega event whereas Myanmar, Indonesia and Egypt will be participating as observers.

Nine teams from Pakistan Army comprising 121 players will also participate in the event.

Four international teams have already arrived in Lahore including Jordan, Palestine, Sri Lanka and UAE while remaining two teams from Uzbekistan and Iraq are likely to reach by October 3.

The opening ceremony for the competition will be held on November 1 at Fortress Stadium and closing ceremony will be organized at Ayub Stadium on November 7.

Earlier 1st and 2nd International PACES competitions were organised in 2016 and 2018 in Lahore.