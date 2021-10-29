Top Headlines

Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to ‘Meta’

By AFP
-- AFP PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2012 -- Picture taken on May 12, 2012 in Paris shows an illustration made with figurines set up in front of Facebook's homepage. Facebook, already assured of becoming one of the most valuable US firms when it goes public later this month, now must convince investors in the next two weeks that it is worth all the hype. Top executives at the world's leading social network have kicked off their all-important road show on Wall Street -- an intense marketing drive ahead of the company's expected trading launch on the tech-heavy Nasdaq on May 18. AFP PHOTO/JOEL SAGET

SAN FRANSICO: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg late Thursday announced the parent company’s name is being changed to “Meta” to represent a future beyond just its troubled social network.

The new handle comes as the social media giant tries to fend off one of its worst crises yet and pivot to its ambitions for the “metaverse” virtual reality version of the internet that the tech giant sees as the future.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will keep their names under the rebranding.

“We’ve learned a lot from struggling with social issues and living under closed platforms, and now it is time to take everything that we’ve learned and help build the next chapter,” Zuckerberg said during an annual developers conference.

“I am proud to announce that starting today, our company is now Meta. Our mission remains the same, still about bringing people together, our apps and their brands, they’re not changing,” he added.

Facebook critics pounced last week on a report that leaked the rebranding plans, arguing the company was aiming to distract from recent scandals and controversy.

An activist group calling itself The Real Facebook Oversight Board has warned that major industries like oil and tobacco had rebranded to “deflect attention” from their problems.

“Facebook thinks that a rebrand can help them change the subject,” the group said last week, adding the “real issue” was the need for oversight and regulation.

Facebook has just announced plans to hire 10,000 people in the European Union to build the “metaverse,” with Zuckerberg emerging as a leading promoter of the concept.

Crisis mode

The social media giant has been battling a fresh crisis since former employee Frances Haugen leaked reams of internal studies showing executives knew of their sites’ potential for harm, prompting a renewed US push for regulation.

Facebook has been hit by major crises previously, but the current view behind the curtain of the insular company has fueled a frenzy of scathing reports and scrutiny from US regulators.

“Good faith criticism helps us get better, but my view is that what we are seeing is a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our company,” Zuckerberg said in an earnings call on Monday.

The Washington Post last month suggested that Facebook’s interest in the metaverse is “part of a broader push to rehabilitate the company’s reputation with policymakers and reposition Facebook to shape the regulation of next-wave Internet technologies.”

Google rebranded itself as Alphabet in a corporate reconfiguration in 2015, but the online search and ad powerhouse remains its defining unit despite other operations such as Waymo self-driving cars and Verily life sciences.

Previous articleEpaper – October 29 LHR 2021
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rasheed warns TLP protestors of dire consequences if violence continues

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday warned the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to face dire consequences if violence continues. He urged the party...
Read more
World

Saudi-led coalition ‘kills’ 95 Yemen rebels near Marib

The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government said on Thursday it had killed 95 Huthi rebels in air strikes near the strategic city of Marib,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bizenjo to be elected Balochistan CM as no other candidate emerges

The Balochistan Assembly members on Thursday jointly filed the nomination papers of former speaker Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo for the province's new chief minister,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Armed forces’ chiefs review security situation

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Thursday held a meeting with the all services' chiefs at Joint Staff Headquarters...
Read more
World

US issues first passport with ‘X’ gender

The United States on Wednesday announced its first passport with “X” for gender, a landmark step for people outside the binary male or female...
Read more
World

Indian state threatens sedition charges for celebrations of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup win

People in India's most populous state who praised arch rival Pakistan's victory in a recent cricket match could face sedition charges, authorities said on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Child marriages in Pakistan

Child marriage is a common practice in Pakistan nowadays. Child marriage is the marriage of a child at an early age under the age...

Forced career counselling in Pakistan

Cracks in the edifice

Unemployment in Pakistan and the way out of it

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.