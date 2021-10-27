World

Vaccinated but stuck: Indians await WHO nod for homegrown shot to travel abroad

By Reuters
FILE PHOTO: 3D-printed toy figurines, a syringe and a vial labelled "coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in front of India flag in this illustration taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

PANDALAM: Stuck in a village in southern India for nine months and unable to return to his job in Saudi Arabia, Sugathan P.R. is hoping the World Health Organization will approve the Indian Covid-19 shot Covaxin, paving the way for his trip back.

Like Sugathan, millions of Indians have taken Covaxin and many have complained of travel struggles as the vaccine has not been recognised for international travel by several countries.

“I cannot continue to remain idle here any further,” said 57-year-old Sugathan, who returned to Pandalam village in Kerala in January to be with his family after missing his father’s funeral last year when the pandemic disrupted flights.

“I had the option of going to Saudi and taking (additional doses of) Covishield after a four-day institutional quarantine, but I was not sure of its implications on my health,” said Sugathan, referring to AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

“If the Covaxin approval does not come, I will take the risk of going and taking a Saudi-approved vaccine,” he added, sitting in his spacious two-storey house fronted by paddy fields.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said after a meeting on Tuesday that its independent experts had sought “additional clarifications” from Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech for a final assessment on November 3.

The global agency has been deliberating on data supplied by Bharat Biotech since early July but has said it cannot “cut corners” in making a decision.

Without a WHO nod, the two-dose Covaxin is unlikely to be accepted as a valid vaccine globally and would complicate travel plans for Indians who have taken it.

Rajan Pallivadakethil Unnunni, 59, who worked in Kuwait as a welder for two decades before flying to India late last year, has been unable to go back as Kuwait does not recognise Covaxin.

He is now struggling to repay his $20,000 bank loan selling chicken at a small stall in Kerala and making $4 a day.

“If I cannot go back to Kuwait, I will not be able to repay the loan and complete the education of my children,” said Rajan, seated on a plastic stool in front of his shop.

“I can buy a ticket to Kuwait only if the Kuwait government app shows a green signal.”

Previous articleUS challenges Assange extradition block in UK court
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US challenges Assange extradition block in UK court

LONDON: The US government will on Wednesday appeal against a British judge's decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face...
Read more
World

Turkey and West climb down from brink of biggest diplomatic crisis

ANKARA: Turkey and its Western allies climbed down from a full-blown diplomatic crisis after foreign embassies said they abide by diplomatic conventions on non-interference,...
Read more
World

Women protest the world’s ‘silence’ over crisis in Afghanistan

KABUL: Women activists in Kabul held up signs that read "why is the world watching us die in silence?" on Tuesday, protesting the international...
Read more
World

Hong Kong to further tighten Covid travel restrictions

BEIJING: The announcement came despite concerns from the international hub's business community that the city remains indefinitely cut off from the rest of the...
Read more
World

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan’s imperial family

TOKYO: Japan's Princess Mako married her sweetheart Kei Komuro on Tuesday forgoing traditional rites following years of controversy. Here are some things to know about...
Read more
World

Former Saudi spy claims MBS sent death squad to assassinate him: report

WASHINGTON: In an interview with US broadcaster CBS News' "60 Minutes", Saad bin Khalid al-Jabri -- formerly a top spy and interlocutor between the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.