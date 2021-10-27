Sports

Shoaib Akhtar walks out of television show after stoush with host

By News Desk
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 17: Shoaib Akhtar of Pakistan at a press conference to announce his retirement from international cricket at the R Premadasa International Stadium on March 17, 2011 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar ignited a controversy after he walked out of a television show Tuesday night following disagreements with the host, cricket commentator Nauman Niaz.

Akhtar, during the live programme for T20 World Cup on PTV Sports, said he “resigned” as a cricket analyst of the channel and walked off after Niaz called him “rude”, adding the former paceman was “free to leave” the show if he wished so.

Akhtar was asked whether Pakistan made a mess of the chase against New Zealand. He did not agree and, ignoring the line of questioning by the host, decided to talk about Rauf and chose to lavish praise on Lahore Qalanders, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, and its coach, Aaqib Javed for discovering and nurturing the bowler.

“This is the guy who deserves all the credit. It was Lahore Qalanders who gave us Haris Rauf,” Akhtar said, pointing towards the former Test pacer, as Noman tried to interrupt him.

The host, clearly annoyed and irritated, told Akhtar he had been “misbehaving with him” and he would not tolerate that and in such circumstances, it was better if he left the show and then went for a commercial break.

Following the break when the transmission resumed, there was more drama when Akhtar said he would like to “close the unpleasant incident” but demanded an apology from the host first who did not budge and started discussing the game.

A few minutes later, Akhtar turned to his fellow experts on the panel and, after apologising to them, announced his resignation from PTV Sports.

“My apologies for this but I am resigning immediately from PTV Sports as I have been insulted and treated badly on live television in front of the nation,” he said.

He subsequently got up, took off his microphone, and left. Host Niaz did not attempt to call him back and showed no reaction at all and carried on with the show as normal.

After video clippings of the incident went viral on social media, Akhtar took to Twitter to give a video statement.

“Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I should clarify. Dr Nauman was obnoxious (sic) and rude [when] he asked me to leave the show,” he tweeted.

“It was embarrassing especially [when you] have legends like sir Vivian Richards and David Gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries and seniors, and millions watching.

“I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling [Niaz’s] leg with this mutual understanding that [he] will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show, which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice,” he added further.

Nauman too took to Twitter to explain his version of the incident.

The other guests on the show including cricket greats Sir Vivian Richards, Gower, Rashid Latif, Umar Gul, Rashid Latif, Javed and women’s cricket team captain Sana Mir were clearly shaken by the incident.

