Coronavirus transmission rate at its lowest ever: minister

By Staff Report
A vendor selling facemasks waits for customer along a street in Karachi on June 8, 2020. - Pakistan has recorded more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus, health authorities said on June 8, as hospitals warned they are running out of beds to treat patients. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Wednesday reported the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in nearly a year, with new infections dropping to just under 516, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said.

The last time the nation witnessed as many cases in a single day was in October last when Pakistan was averaging between 400 to 700 cases daily.

In a post on Twitter, the minister, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said: “We have [recorded] lowest patients on critical care and lowest daily mortality in a year.”

The decrease in new cases is due to the vaccination campaign, but the drive must continue at full pace, he cautioned.

“Globally, 7,500 died of Covid Tuesday,” he recalled.

With the latest cases, the number of total confirmed infections has risen to 1.2 million, according to the NCOC.

Another 13 people lost their lives to the infection over the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the toll to 28,405, the NCOC said, adding that 1,487 are in critical condition.

Over the last 24 hours, 717 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1.2 million, said the NCOC.

The government has administered a total of 102 million doses as of October 27. At least 39 million people are fully vaccinated while nearly 69 million have received one dose of the vaccine. As many as 603,182 people were jabbed in the last 24 hours.

The government has further eased coronavirus restrictions, allowing the reopening of cinemas, shrines and outdoor activities for fully vaccinated citizens across the country.

Pakistan has also started rolling out coronavirus booster shots for healthcare workers and Pakistanis travelling abroad.

Staff Report

