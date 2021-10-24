NATIONAL

Harnai earthquake death toll increases to 21

Provincial minister for Public Health Engineering says death toll, injuries under-reported

By INP

QUETTA: The death toll in the earthquake that shook Harnai on Thursday increased to 21 after one of the injured people succumbed to his wounds.

According to rescue officials, a man, 70, who was injured in a house collapse, passed away at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Quetta, according to the deputy commissioner of Harnai, who added that the rescue operation is almost complete but teams are still visiting villages in far-off areas.

The ISPR revealed that around 300 relief packages comprising tents, blankets, and food items have been dispatched to the suffering families.

On Friday, Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering, Noor Muhammad Damar, said that the death toll in the earthquake is far greater than that stated whereas the number of injured persons had also been under-reported.

Urging domestic and international agencies to respond immediately, he said that the people in the affected areas needed urgent relief.

Addressing media persons in Quetta, he said that provincial and federal governments should step up efforts for rehabilitating the survivors and providing them with adequate financial aid to help them repair or reconstruct their houses destroyed or damaged in the earthquake.

As many as 200 houses had been destroyed in floods in Harnai, Damar revealed. “The provincial government has announced to pay compensation to owners of all such houses, but survivors were still awaiting payment of compensation.”

The minister added that after making hectic efforts, he had been able to get the provincial government to approve a payment of Rs5,000 per house.

“This is a dismal amount which will achieve nothing. This time around, the survivors need to be paid at least Rs3 million or Rs4 million so that they could begin rebuilding their houses and shops.”

It may be recalled that a 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Harnai on Thursday at 3am.

The epicenter of the earthquake was near Harnai and its depth was 15km. Tremors were also felt in other parts of the province, including Quetta, Pishin, Sibi, Muslimbagh, Killa Abdullah Sanjavi, Zhob, and Chaman.

Roofs of several houses collapsed in Harnai, causing a large number of casualties. Right after the earthquake, a power outage struck the area right.

An emergency has been imposed at both private and public hospitals in the province.

INP

