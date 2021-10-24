NATIONAL

PM directs re-opening of 83,741 public complaints to provide relief

Highest number of complaints received against IESCO

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed the officials concerned to re-open 83,741 public complaints filed through the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal against different institutions and departments to ensure relief to the masses.

According to the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), the prime minister has also directed for re-opening 2,549 complaints in which partial relief was provided.

Out of these total complaints, 43,351 pertaining to 773 federal government entities and 40,415 other complaints related to a total of 2,450 provincial institutions would be re-opened, the PM Office media wing said in a press release on Saturday.

At the federal level, the highest number of complaints, a total of 3,181, were received against IESCO which would be re-processed, PMDU said.

While at the provincial level, 1,606 complaints related to Punjab Highway, 412 to PDA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 874 complaints against KSWP in Sindh, and 130 complaints are linked to secondary education in Balochistan.

All steps would be taken to ensure resolution of public complaints, the press release quoted the PMDU.

Previous articleNo sloganeering against national interests, heads of armed forces should be allowed: Shehbaz
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

No sloganeering against national interests, heads of armed forces should be allowed: Shehbaz

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said on Sunday that sloganeering against heads of the Pakistan Army's various wings was against the national interest and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Several flights at Lahore airport cancelled over ‘operational issues’

A number of flights inbound and an outbound flights at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, including one from the United Arab Emirate (UAE), were...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA nabs 13 ‘smugglers’, seizes 350,000 Saudi Riyals

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Saturday to have arrested 13 alleged currency smugglers during raids in Peshawar over the past three days....
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB amendment ordinance 2021 challenged in LHC

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill 2021 has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC) Saturday. According to details, the plaintiff said that the NAB...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition giving priority to their personal interests: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that unfortunately the opposition was giving priority to their personal interests over national interest. In a statement...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N leader Shaista Pervaiz to contest NA-133 by-election

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to field Shaista Pervaiz Malik for the NA-133 by-election to be held on December 5. Shaista is an...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

FIA nabs 13 ‘smugglers’, seizes 350,000 Saudi Riyals

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Saturday to have arrested 13 alleged currency smugglers during raids in Peshawar over the past three days....

NAB amendment ordinance 2021 challenged in LHC

NAB begins probe into SMBBMU AC seat issue

Opposition giving priority to their personal interests: Usman Buzdar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.