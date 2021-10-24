PM directs re-opening of 83,741 public complaints to provide relief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed the officials concerned to re-open 83,741 public complaints filed through the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal against different institutions and departments to ensure relief to the masses.

According to the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), the prime minister has also directed for re-opening 2,549 complaints in which partial relief was provided.

Out of these total complaints, 43,351 pertaining to 773 federal government entities and 40,415 other complaints related to a total of 2,450 provincial institutions would be re-opened, the PM Office media wing said in a press release on Saturday.

At the federal level, the highest number of complaints, a total of 3,181, were received against IESCO which would be re-processed, PMDU said.

While at the provincial level, 1,606 complaints related to Punjab Highway, 412 to PDA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 874 complaints against KSWP in Sindh, and 130 complaints are linked to secondary education in Balochistan.

All steps would be taken to ensure resolution of public complaints, the press release quoted the PMDU.