Opinion

Governments build bridges when facing crisis

The PTI goes for confrontation

By Editorial
0
0

It’s time the Prime Minister and his close circle come out of their echo chamber. Despite prices being on a steady rise, PTI ministers continue to harp on inflation being a global phenomenon. While prices are generally on the rise all over the world, what attracts people’s attention is Pakistan’s place in the ranking. The SBP’s Inflation Monitor for April 2020 showed that Pakistan’s residents witnessed the highest inflation in the world. This year it has been ranked the fourth most expensive among 43 countries of the world by The Economist. While the majority of the population feels the pinch, those below the poverty line are forced to cut down food intake. The combined impact of the petrol and power price hike is likely to set off a chain of consequences that even the most adept PTI spin doctors might not able to explain away. The continuous fall of the rupee would fuel inflation, curb growth and discourage investment. With the PM totally fixated on a single-point personal agenda of exposing the corruption of his political rivals, the problems faced by the people and the country have not been on the government’s priority list.

The government hopes to wade its way out of these financial woes through hollow promises. These include Asad Umar’s claim that Inflation would go down from March next year. One has heard more than once the promise to cut GST and customs duty by half and abolish two per cent additional customs duty on edible oil, thus introducing what is being described as a major targeted subsidy programme. We are told that the government is waiting for the arrival of the PM’s Finance Advisor to implement the promise. How much subsidy on a limited number of items the government can afford to provide to how many people has yet to be revealed. The government, we are told, also intends to provide a subsidy on petrol for bikes and rickshaws, while how to do this remains yet to be determined.

- Advertisement -

The tendency to shout down the opposition, rely on ordinances and bulldoze controversial bills has left the opposition with little choice but to take to the streets. The PDM has announced a 15-day protest against inflation. While the opposition has the right to protest one expects that its rallies will be peaceful and the protestors would abide by Covid-19 protocols.

Previous articleTaliban not in control
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Taliban not in control

The suicide blast in a Kandahar Shia mosque which killed at least 41 congregants at the Friday prayers has not had anyone claim responsibility,...
Read more
Opinion

Evaluating Karamat Bukhari

Karamat Bukhari is a well-known Urdu poet and critic. He has to his credit at least nine poetic works in Urdu besides a translated...
Read more
Comment

Needed a new Baba-e-Siasat

In a recent TV programme  Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the son of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi, the founder of the 'Chaudhry Political Dynasty of Gujrat' was...
Read more
Comment

Don’t accuse Bangladesh

‘Bangladesh Finalizes Agreement to Build Buddhist Monastery in Lumbini, Nepal’ was the headline of Hong Kong-based Global Buddhist Door headline on October 11. Can anyone...
Read more
Comment

Khaki killers in occupied Kashmir

A year has gone by but the Indian Army has not yet punished Captain Bhoopender Singh and his aides who killed three Kashmiri porters...
Read more
Editorials

Imran Khan and the ‘dead elephant’

The Interior Minister has called PDM a “dead elephant”. On Tuesday the PDM chief announced the beginning of countrywide protests against the back-breaking rise...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

FATF retains Pakistan on grey list, despite lauding progress

On Thursday, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced that it is retaining Pakistan on the grey list. FATF President Dr. Marcus Pleyer addressed a...

NA debate on bandits turns ugly as PTI comes under ‘friendly fire’

French ambassador cannot be expelled on TLP’s request, says Rasheed

SAPM Shahbaz Gill dares journalist Asma Shirazi to prove allegations against Bushra Bibi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.