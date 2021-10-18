The Future of Media and Expression in Pakistan 

When we ponder over the term “media transparency”, a lot of things come to our mind. What is the definition and degree under which media can be completely transparent? If media is sought in the definition that it is a mere joint that connects the people to the information surrounding the dynamics of their country, media is bound to be totally unrestricted and unbiased. Countries around the world, including Pakistan’s major ally and trading giant, the People’s Republic of China, observe a policy of retaining information that is considered sensitive either in relation to their authorities or in relation to the sovereignty of their state. It is no new tale that Pakistan has been a keen advocate of the policy for a considerable time, however the Chinese influence has been drawn in greater emphasis under the establishment of the current government of Imran Khan.

Pakistan ranks 145th out of a list of 180 countries under the World Press Freedom Index created by the RSF in 2020, 3 ranks below neighboring country India and ahead of both Russia and China. It is predicted that as India is under the current Modi regime which has been criticized for imposing authoritarian control during crisis conditions, Pakistan will seep through the cracks in the wall of media freedom and hold a higher position by next year. However, this does not exempt Pakistan from being one of the worst countries for media freedom and hence, the generation almost solely connected by the media uproars silently.

Pakistan has been said to be “under the establishment’s thumb” due to its influence in controlling and suppressing independent journalism. Examples have been cited in the argument as well that include interruption of certain daily newspapers, signals of TV channels giving airtime to opposition speakers being jammed and the treatment of journalists in most provinces across the state.

The government has issued a statement that it will be introducing a system of online regulation, which in simpler words would mean censorship. Censoring information that is propaganda can be promulgated as a right the government holds, and hence we will be focusing on latest developments for example PEMRA bans and so on.

When the media channels would go on for less than the entire day, they would not have to desperately look for controversial content from across the country but would only focus on a concentrated amount of news and art that is the talent of the people of Pakistan. As everyone speaks with their attained freedom, we ask the authorities to make sure that media remains what it is, which is by the public and for the public.

PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulation Authority) has been more in power and action recently. PEMRA banned a commercial by a biscuit company GALA, which has received constructive criticism from all sides. The ad featured Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat portraying the cultural diversity of the Pakistani community who liked the biscuit through various forms of dance.

The authorities have deemed the commercial to be “indecent” and presented in a “bizarre” manner. The advisory has urged all stakeholders to stop the use of themes and content that does not link to the product itself for publicity and branding. This statement has been issued with a report to the Pakistan Broadcast Association as well as the Pakistan Advertisers Society. The digital community has raised a claim that the commercial had no sort of indecency and the decision to ban the commercial is a heartless use of power against artists. Citizens lashed out on Twitter by drawing a comparison between the success of Bollywood and the Pakistani media industry, with the belief that such bans were preventing the growth of the society as well as the promulgation of art in the country which is renowned for its outstanding preservation and heritage of art.

Similarly, a production of Sarmad Khoosat has gotten him into trouble and has been under restriction from being released to the general public because mostly of the threats the director has been receiving. The award-winning film Zindagi Tamasha has not been released because of the great involvement of the religious parties in influencing the standards upon which any sort of creative art form can be restricted in the country, even if it does not get a stay order from the Censor Board. Bans on apps like Tiktok have been around to and fro and have been criticized for portraying an undesired image of the youth. It is necessary to understand that Tiktok has attracted people from all across Pakistan even from the sparsely populated province of Balochistan. When these people are made aware that their favorite way of expression in a huddle of desperation and economic disparity is snatched without any detailed order to them, it would seem nothing more than a myopic exertion of authority that they can protest against through the power of livelihood.

From a citizen’s perspective, the media is too explicit in certain cases and a bit too restricted in others. In a developing nation, where ideas of westernization are flourishing and spreading like wildfire, if our expression in the digital age is continuously controlled, the ability to be Pakistani in Pakistan would become contingent. It is obvious that whatever the Pakistani community is producing is a reality of what happens within the borders. Everyone agrees that a certain level of curtailment is always permitted, but the public opinion should decide that, because if the purpose of limiting information is saving the public, then the general public should have a responsibility in deciding what is and is not for their welfare. The community of Pakistan would prefer media channels and drama broadcasters to go on for less than 24 hours, but actually feature content and entertainment that is presentable to all audiences.

