House fire kills seven of family in Muzaffargarh

By The Associated Press
MULTAN: Police were investigating after a fire overnight in a Muzaffargarh neighbourhood killed seven family members, a rescue official said Sunday.

The fire ignited at a house in the Alipur tehsil, said rescue service chief Dr Hussain Mian.

He said firefighters retrieved the charred bodies of a 65-year-old man, two women ages 35 and 19, three boys ages 3, 10 and 12 and a 2-month-old infant.

Mian said the bodies have been sent for autopsy and forensic examination.

Police said the cause of the fire was being investigated and investigators want to know why none of the family members woke up when the fire erupted.

The Associated Press

