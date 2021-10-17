Pakistan opens air route to facilitate Afghanistan transit trade

Pakistan has opened its air trade route for the first time to commercial cargo destined to landlocked Afghanistan to help its war-torn neighbour’s Taliban government deal with a deepening economic crisis, VoA reported.

“Islamabad International Airport is now opened for high-value Afghan transit trade,” Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, tweeted.

Sadiq said a chartered aircraft brought “various industrial inputs” to Islamabad on Friday and the Afghan transit cargo was then loaded into containers before being transported by road to Kabul through the northwestern Torkham crossing on the Afghan border.

“I congratulate Pakistan Customs for arranging [the] first-ever plane-to-truck transfer of international cargo via Pakistan. It shows Pakistan’s commitment to a geo-economics led foreign policy,” the envoy tweeted.

In a later tweet, Sadiq also rejected as propaganda reported allegations that trucks transporting Afghan exports to Pakistan, mainly fresh fruits, were being blocked by Pakistani authorities from crossing the border.

The Afghan Customs at Torkham had cleared and sent back almost all empty returning containers of Transit Trade.

The envoy tweeted what he said was a picture of the Torkham terminal showing no fruit trucks were waiting on the Afghan side.

TRADE TREATY

A bilateral transit treaty, enacted in 1965 and renegotiated in 2010 with the United States mediating, grants Kabul the right to conduct duty-free international trade through Pakistan airports, seaports and overland routes.

In turn, Islamabad is allowed to use the designated Afghan transit corridor to trade with Central Asian countries.

But strained political ties with the previous Kabul government had discouraged Islamabad from allowing the transit of any goods through its air trade route until now. Kabul’s close security cooperation with Pakistan’s archrival India was also a source of mutual distrust.

The tensions largely stemmed from allegations by Afghanistan that the Taliban had been using sanctuaries in Pakistan from which to direct insurgent attacks against the Afghan government and US-led coalition troops for almost 20 years, charges denied by Islamabad.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August prompted Washington to freeze nearly $10 billion in Afghan assets, mostly deposited in the US Federal Reserve.

The restriction has raised the prospects of an economic meltdown in the poverty-stricken country where the United Nations says about 1 million Afghan children are at risk of starvation and at least 18 million more people need urgent humanitarian aid, citing years of conflict and a prolonged drought. UN officials warn the approaching winter is only going to make matters worse.