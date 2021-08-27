CITY

Protesting young doctors clash with police in Lahore

By News Desk

Young doctors protesting against the National Licensing Exam (NLE) in Lahore on Friday clashed with the police when they tried to enter the examination centre.

As a result of the clash, a few policemen collapsed to the ground as a result of the scuffles and the Pakistan Medical Commission also cancelled the exam.

“NLE exam scheduled in Lahore at Saphirre Hall has been rescheduled for Sunday, 29 August 2021, due to unavoidable reasons.” a PMC announcement said.

Doctors are protesting against the NLE, which has been made mandatory by the government. Reportedly, all graduates who are currently doing house job or ready for it must have to clear the NLE exam for their permanent registration. Both MBBS and BDS students must have to clear the NLE for their permanent job and medical practice in Pakistan. The move has encountered opposition from the medical fraternity.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif condemned the action by police to disperse protesting doctors.

“The use of batons and tear gas on doctors is regrettable,” Shehbaz said.

Doctors are fighting coronavirus while the government is fighting doctors, the PML-N leader regretted.

“Every citizen who raises his voice against oppression is being baton-charged by the government.”

News Desk

