PM Imran urges British counterpart to remove Pakistan from Red List

Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, wherein he highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain the Covid-19, noted that the relevant data had been shared with the UK side, and called for removal of Pakistan from the Red List.

During the conversation the two prime ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran underscored the paramount importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan. He also stressed that ensuring safety, security and respect for rights of all Afghans was critically important.

He also underscored the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani prime minister highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan.

The two prime ministers agreed to remain in contact with respect to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran received a telephone call from his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

PM Imran shared Pakistan’s perspective, emphasising the importance of ensuring safety and security as well as protection of rights of all Afghans. He also underscored the importance of working out an inclusive political settlement.

The Pakistani prime minister highlighted Islamabad’s facilitating role in the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan, as requested.

The prime minister of Denmark thanked the Pakistani prime minister for Pakistan’s support and assistance in their evacuation endeavours.