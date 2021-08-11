PDM meets after two month break, discuss strategy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of anti-government parties, has met once more after about two months of hiatus, wherein members of the opposition reportedly discussed strategies against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman presided over the meeting, with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai in attendance.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Prof Sajid Mir, National Party Senator Mir Kabir Mohammad Shahi, JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani, Qaumi Watan Party leader Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Shah Owais Noorani are attending the meeting.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is attending the meeting via video link.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that the opposition had tried everything to destabilize the democratically elected government, but is now left with only option to cooperate in the Parliament for legislating on electoral reforms to ensure free and fair elections.

In a tweet, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a multi-party opposition alliance, had failed to cause any harm to the government after falling short on its towering claims of en-mass resignations, no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament, sit-in, and long march.

The PDM was nothing more than an assembly of unemployed people, he added.

The minister said the only option left for the opposition was to legislate on electoral reforms including the use of Electronic Voting Machines in the elections and the provision of the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

Similarly, Minister for State on Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said that the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement parties has come to an end and all conspiracies against the government have failed.

Talking to a private news channel she said, all parties were united to save their corruption instead of giving positive suggestions on national issues.

The coalition of opposition parties should have been good if it was for the welfare of the masses and country, she added.

She said that opposition parties should be held accountable before the public as they have plundered the country ruthlessly during their tenure.

The state minister appreciated PTI leaders for gaining public confidence in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir in recent elections as opposition parties were badly failed there.

She said opposition parties did not play any positive role in the Kashmir cause.

A day earlier, Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif contacted his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ahead of the meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and sought his advice on the party’s strategy.

According to the party sources, Shehbaz Sharif held an important telephone consultation with the party leader before the important PDM meeting to be held on Wednesday.

According to the sources, during the consultation, the two leaders agreed to intensify the anti-government movement and mobilise the PDM.

Nawaz directed Shehbaz to activate the PML-N leaders at the party level as well. Shehbaz will convene an important meeting of the party leaders before the PDM meeting in the light of Nawaz’s directive.

Meanwhile, PML-N lawmaker Mian Javed Latif claimed that Nawaz will return home this year.

Speaking to the media, Javed Latif said that Nawaz did not compromise on the country’s nuclear programme despite international pressure. He said that Nawaz will not get justice from these courts.

Last week, Shehbaz said that government statements based on political hatred are against the prestige of the country.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that statements given by the government against the facts in order to take political mileage are deplorable.

Playing politics on the life of Nawaz who remained prime minister for three times is inhuman, he remarked.

He went on to say that the government’s attitude on defaming an individual for the sake of politics is bringing a bad name for the country. They should nail senses.

Sending Nawaz to London for medical treatment was the decision of “Imran Niazi government”, he held. Treatment facilities for Nawaz were not available in Pakistan was also the decision of a government board, he added.

He underscored that the decision for treatment and stay in respect of Nawaz in London would be taken as per doctors’ advice. Nawaz will return to Pakistan when the doctors permit, he added.

An appeal has been filed to meet the legal formalities, he pointed out. Nawaz can stay in London till the decision of the appeal, he added.

On Thursday, the Home Office of the United Kingdom has rejected PML-N supreme leader and three-time prime minister Nawaz’s request for visa extension.

“The UK Home Office has excused itself from further extending Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s visa,” PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

The Sharif family has also decided to appeal the decision.

She said the Home Office had stated that Nawaz could file an appeal against this decision in the immigration tribunal.

“Nawaz Sharif’s lawyers have filed the appeal in the British immigration tribunal,” Marriyum added.

She said the Home Office’s order would remain “without effect” until a decision on the appeal, and that “Nawaz Sharif can reside in the UK legally until the appeal is decided.”

Nawaz has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

In December last year, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar had told a press conference that Pakistan had written a letter to the UK for the cancellation of Nawaz’s visa, which was issued for medical treatment after taking an undertaking. The six-month visa had not been extended by the UK, he had said at the time, adding that negotiations were continuing with the UK for the deportation of Nawaz.

with additional input from APP