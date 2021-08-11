Electronic voting only way to prevent vote fraud: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: The introduction of Electronic Voting Machines to replace paper ballots was the only way to cut down on potential vote fraud without compromising the electorate’s ability to exercise their democratic rights, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said.

“The employment of voting machines [during the elections] will not only reduce electoral fraud but also contribute to making elections fairer, safer and more competitive,” he said in a press talk held at the Parliament House Wednesday.

He said that the entire world was transferred to modern technology and it was about time for Pakistan to adopt the latest technology to make the elections transparent.

Faraz observed that Pakistan has around 184 million mobile phones users and about 120 million registered voters. For all these people most of them fairly young, technology is not a new thing, he stressed.

“The EVMs are never connected to the internet or WiFi […] neither do they have Bluetooth ability nor do they use any sort of operative systems due to which it’s practically impossible to hack into the devices,” he said.

It was unfortunate that the elections in the past became controversial due to the lack of technology. “EVM is the best solution to curb electoral fraud and irregularities”, he emphasised.

On the occasion, the minister invited National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and other MPs to test the prototypes of machines by casting a trial vote.

Inspected newly developed Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) by @MinistryofST at Parliament House. Free & fair elections by using technological advancements is pivotal to ensure transparency in electoral process & strengthen democracy in Pakistan.

Congrats to @shiblifaraz & team. pic.twitter.com/U3GalD0kSP — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) August 11, 2021

The MPs witnessed the demonstration by casting vote up to the issuance of the results.