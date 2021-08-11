NATIONAL

Electronic voting only way to prevent vote fraud: Faraz

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The introduction of Electronic Voting Machines to replace paper ballots was the only way to cut down on potential vote fraud without compromising the electorate’s ability to exercise their democratic rights, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said.

“The employment of voting machines [during the elections] will not only reduce electoral fraud but also contribute to making elections fairer, safer and more competitive,” he said in a press talk held at the Parliament House Wednesday.

He said that the entire world was transferred to modern technology and it was about time for Pakistan to adopt the latest technology to make the elections transparent.

Faraz observed that Pakistan has around 184 million mobile phones users and about 120 million registered voters. For all these people most of them fairly young, technology is not a new thing, he stressed.

“The EVMs are never connected to the internet or WiFi […] neither do they have Bluetooth ability nor do they use any sort of operative systems due to which it’s practically impossible to hack into the devices,” he said.

It was unfortunate that the elections in the past became controversial due to the lack of technology. “EVM is the best solution to curb electoral fraud and irregularities”, he emphasised.

On the occasion, the minister invited National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and other MPs to test the prototypes of machines by casting a trial vote.

The MPs witnessed the demonstration by casting vote up to the issuance of the results.

Previous articlePDM meets after two month break, discusses strategy
Next articleP&D board reviews the implementation status of ADP 2021-22 
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Well-coordinated, calibrated social media campaign hatched to malign Pakistan: Dr Moeed

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Wednesday that a well-coordinated and calibrated social media campaign flaring anti-state trends on micro-blogging website Twitter...
Read more
NATIONAL

P&D board reviews the implementation status of ADP 2021-22 

LAHORE: A review meeting on Punjab Government’s Annual Development Plan 2021-22, chaired by the P&D Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal was held at the Planning...
Read more
HEADLINES

PDM meets after two month break, discusses strategy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of anti-government parties, has met once more after about two months of hiatus, wherein members of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bakhtiar elected to top women’s rights body, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a case pertaining to the appointment of the National Commission on the Status of Women chairperson...
Read more
HEADLINES

Firdous highlights cracks in the alliance between PTI, PML-Q

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former special assistant to the Punjab chief minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday stated that cracks were appearing in...
Read more
HEADLINES

US urges Afghan’s neighbours not to recognise any govt taken by force

The United States has asked the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to not recognise any government within the conflict-ridden area if it comes into power...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PDM meets after two month break, discusses strategy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of anti-government parties, has met once more after about two months of hiatus, wherein members of the...

Bakhtiar elected to top women’s rights body, SC told

Firdous highlights cracks in the alliance between PTI, PML-Q

US urges Afghan’s neighbours not to recognise any govt taken by force

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.