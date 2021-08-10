The Taliban are coming

In a surprising blitz the Afghan Taliban have gained control over six Afghan provinces within days while there seems to be no end to their rapid advance.

The USA maintains that it is up to Afghan security forces to defend the country. According to the Pentagon spokesman, the Afghan government has a force of over 300,000 soldiers and police equipped with modern weaponry. Further it has the advantage of a modern air force that the Taliban don’t possess. Endemic corruption in Afghanistan has however led to the Afghan security forces getting defective fighting equipment. Many soldiers have reportedly sold the equipment or lost it in battle while numerous Afghan pilots, considered high-value targets, have been killed by Taliban in terrorist attacks. The departure of the foreign troops has further demoralized Afghan troops.

There have been conjectures about changes in the Taliban’s outlook. Reports emerging from areas falling under Taliban control however contradict the presumption. There is little change in the Taliban’s policy toward the women’s education and jobs as well as purdah. Whatever change is there is confined to foreign relations and that too in hopes of gaining legitimacy,

The Taliban are keen to rule single-handedly on account of their Increasing control over the Afghan territory. It would be unrealistic to deny them a share in the government. But the world must ensure that any future Afghan government represents all sections of society.

With the Taliban ruling Afghanistan alone, they would boost the morale of the extremists in Pakistan. The religious parties who generally manage to get only a few seats in elections would seek inspiration from the Afghan Taliban’s resort to force. It will give rise to narratives which would transform the ongoing debates about state and society and the role that religion plays. Once in power, Taliban are likely to use the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan to keep Pakistan under pressure. In case international pressure forces the Taliban to expel the Tehrik, the latter would try to establish control over KP’s tribal districts, as claimed by its chief Nur Wali Mehsud, by attacking security forces. To evict them from the region the Pakistan army and the civilian population will have to render sacrifices once again. Pakistan must therefore work for a coalition government in Afghanistan. To discourage the rise of extremist narratives, Pakistan needs to urgently implement the National Action Plan.