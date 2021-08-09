Opinion

Protecting our kids

By Editor's Mail
11
0

At this stage when the child abuse cases, be it in terms of sexual assault, pornography or child trafficking are taking alarming proportions and adversely affecting the individuals, families as well as the whole society, it was a beautiful piece of jurisdiction by the Senate. Dearth of laws and bodies to check such incidents had led the numbers to suffer in the past but today the imposition of this law would assist in curbing the rate of such cases which are leading to serious threats including guilt, self blames, nightmares, insomnia, suicidal ideation, self injury, depression, aggressive behavior etc among the children. Highly hoping to see a positive change.

Usman Mir

- Advertisement -

Karachi

Previous articleCivic and ethnic nationalism in a populist world
Next articleVaccine hesitancy
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Effect of COVID 19 on Mental Health

Since the outbreak of COVID 19 in late 2019, hundreds of thousands have died worldwide. In order to control the spread of the virus,...
Read more
Letters

Afghan war: Who is to blame?

September 11th is the deadline for the American army to leave Afghanistan and end it’s decades long war. A lot of people are asking...
Read more
Letters

Vaccine hesitancy

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc all over the country. Many countries are trying hard to get rid of the virus. The government of...
Read more
Comment

Civic and ethnic nationalism in a populist world

Being distinguished and seeking recognition of dignity can be taken as one of the drivers of nationalism. This desire to be distinguished has been...
Read more
Comment

Afghanistan: An insurgency free tomorrow?

Some are happy and some are grieved at US’ decision of pulling out its forces from the Afghan land but at the same time...
Read more
Comment

Kashmir Premier League

“Sports taught me to set goals; it really gave me a voice and identity”, Mia Hamm. Despite all the trials, tribulations and difficulties, Kashmir...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Effect of COVID 19 on Mental Health

Since the outbreak of COVID 19 in late 2019, hundreds of thousands have died worldwide. In order to control the spread of the virus,...

Afghan war: Who is to blame?

Vaccine hesitancy

Protecting our kids

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.