CITY

Police fail to determine motive behind murder of Mubashir Khokhar

By INP

LAHORE: Police have failed to determine the motive behind murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Punjab Assembly Asad khokhar’s brother even after three days.

Police is facing difficulties as the suspect has changed his statement three times in the last few days. The accused in an initial statement said that deceased Malik Mubashar alias Malik Goga was involved in the murder of his uncle and killed him to avenge the murder of his uncle.

Later he retracted his earlier statement and said that he shot Mubashir over personal enmity.

Mubashir was shot dead on Friday night during the wedding ceremony of Asad’s son that was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other senior leaders of the PTI.

Mubashir was laid to rest on Saturday in the graveyard of his native village, Manowal, on Multan Road.

INP

