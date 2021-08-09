PM, Punjab governor discuss political, governmental matters, reforms in universities

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and discussed with him political, governmental matters and his visit to USA and reforms in universities

The governor congratulated Prime Minister Imran on the victory in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s elections and apprised him that an Overseas Pakistani Convention at Governor’s House will be called very soon in which foreign investors, including overseas Pakistanis, will be invited to invest across the country.

Premier Imran appreciated the efforts of the governor for launching more than 1,500 new projects under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for provision of clean drinking water to people.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Gil, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmed and Punjab Aab-e-Pak authority board’s member Rabia Zia and others were also present.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran appreciated the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak authority and the steps taken by the governor to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and Prime Minister Imran has also directed to expedite the provision of clean drinking water projects.

Talking to media after the meeting, Sarwar said that “all the concerned departments, including federal and Punjab government are on the same page for providing clean drinking water to the people of Punjab and Insha’Allah, we will ensure the provision of all basic amenities including clean drinking water to the people as promised”.

The Punjab governor further added that with the support of NGOs and without any government fund, we will provide safe drinking water to the same number of people as the number of beneficiaries achieved by the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

PM, BUZDAR DISCUSS STRATEGY TO CHECK INFLATION, HOARDING IN PUNJAB:

Separately, Chief Minister Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran on Monday.

Administrative matters of Punjab, measures for the relief of masses, strategy to check inflation and hoarding and the progress of ongoing development projects were discussed in the meeting.

Buzdar apprised the premier of the measures taken for improvement in the administrative structure of the government of Punjab.

The prime minister, who expressed satisfaction over the measures, was also briefed about ensuring the strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The chief minister also briefed the prime minister about the construction of Hindu temple in Bhong as well as the strategy to further strengthen arrangements for the protection of minorities.