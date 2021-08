The crescent for the month of Muharram was sighted on Monday night and Ashura would be held on August 19.

The Day of Ashura is marked by Muslims to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions on 10th of Muharram.

On 9th and 10th of Muharram, processions are taken out in all the major cities of the country with government deploying police and paramilitaries to ensure the security of mourners.