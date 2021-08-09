Report on Dasu attack to be unveiled soon: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Monday announced that the probe into the Dasu attack has been completed and the media would soon be taken into confidence over the findings by Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“No obstacles in the way of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will be tolerated. The entire nation is united on the matter of Kashmir and CPEC,” said the minister while addressing a press conference here.

He said he had held two meetings with the Chinese ambassador and assured him of tight security of the Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

The minister made it clear that the CPEC project would not become the victim of any external conspiracy.

He said, “No one can become a hurdle in the relations between Pakistan and China.”

The minister also shed light on several national and international issues. He said that Israel and India wanted to play with Pakistan’s peace, adding, “the opposition is not willing to understand what is going to happen in the region in the next six months”.

“We have to thwart the conspiracies of India, Israel and Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security against national security,” he said and added that India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Afghanistan’s Intelligence Agency, NDS and Israeli spy agency were trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

“The enemy is also using media to create disharmony among various sections of the society of Pakistan. It is high time to jointly fail the conspiracies of enemies as they were always active against our beloved country,” he asserted.

He said the interior ministry had completed its investigation in Afghan ambassador’s daughter case and it had shared factual situation with the Afghan investigation team through Foreign Office.

He said a vaccination portal would be developed in a few days to serve the vaccination certificates to the citizens for Muslim countries.

He said the government had decided to start 1122 service in the federal capital to ensure immediate help during flood like situation as no such quick response service was available here.

He said new vehicles would be provided for the purpose. He said strict action would be taken against those allegedly involved in illegal construction in Sector E-11.

He suggested PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to come back to Pakistan and face his court cases if he was true leader. He announced to cancel his annual event of public gathering and fireworks at Lal Haveli on August 13 due to prevailing corona situation.