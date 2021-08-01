NATIONAL

Three PTI women elected unopposed in AJK on reserved seats

By INP

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) secured three seats out of nine followed by Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who managed to obtain one seat each as the elections on five reserved seats for women in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has completed.

Three women candidates of PTI have been elected unopposed out of five reserved seats for women in the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Sabiha Siddique Chaudhry, Imtiaz Naseem and Taqdees Gilani from the PTI were among those elected unopposed.

After three reserved seats for women, the number of PTI members in the AJK Legislative Assembly has risen to 29, while the PPP and PML-N stand at 12 and 7 respectively.

Meanwhile, the polling on three special seats for technocrats, Ulema and Mashaikh (Muslim religious scholars) and overseas Kashmiris will be held on Monday.

On the other hand, the inaugural session of the newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will be held on Tuesday, wherein the newly elected members of the house will take oath of their office.















