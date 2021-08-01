Opinion

Crimes against women

The tip of the iceberg

By Editorial
15
0

Women MNAs belonging to the PTI, PML(N) and PPP delivered highly emotional speeches against the rape and murder of women and children during Friday’s sitting and made an impassioned plea for the public hanging of those who perpetrate the heinous crimes. Keeping in view several cases of the sort reported from across the country in the month of July alone, one can understand, though not justify, the demand for public hanging by the speakers.

Rapes are grossly under-reported in the country with most cases going unregistered with the police. The major hurdle is the tendency of a misogynistic society to blame female victims for bringing the crime on themselves by their appearance, actions, or being at the wrong place at the wrong time. In rural areas the local elite having close connection with the police, it is difficult for the poor to get a rape case registered against the powerful. Parents often avoid getting a case registered fearing that it would bring shame to the family. There have been cases of rape victims setting themselves ablaze after police failed to register the case or prepared a weak case leading to the influential rapist getting the bail or a clean chit.

- Advertisement -

While public hangings may assuage the widespread public outrage over the recent rape and murder cases, there is little to show that these would put an end to the widespread prejudice against women, improve the police working, or upgrade the investigation machinery to ensure the conviction of the accused.

There is no evidence to support the belief that enhanced punishments reduce the recurrence of gruesome acts. Public hangings were introduced by Ziaul Haq in 1981 to sentence a child molester and killer. These however failed to put an end to similar crimes against minors.

Countries with low crime rates do not punish their convicted criminals in horrendous ways while those which do so are not crime-free. Instead of enhanced punishments the government has to change the ‘thana culture’, improve and modernise the crime investigation system and ensure that no one who commits a crime can walk free. The fear that none can escape punishment is a greater disincentive than public hanging. One would agree with Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari that only laws would not work because there was a need to change the mindset of society about women.

Previous articleExceeding the tax target
Next articleMonsters on the prowl
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

A note about my late father

‘You don’t simply do journalism. You have to live it’. This is what my late father Arif Nizami would say to me whenever my...
Read more
Comment

The power of words

“The unexamined life is not worth living” Socrates People must have the ability to read and write to be able to work at most professions, and...
Read more
Comment

Monsters on the prowl

The gruesome and barbaric murder of a 27-year-old girl, Noor Mukadam, in Islamabad just a day before Eid has jolted the city like nothing...
Read more
Editorials

Exceeding the tax target

The first month of the ongoing financial year has been encouraging, but it should highlight the danger areas for policymakers, rather than cause too...
Read more
Editorials

In pursuit of diplomatic settlement in Afghanistan

With the US mission in Afghanistan ending on August 31 and no respite in sight to the Afghan Taliban’s military advance, Russia has announced...
Read more
Editorials

Coronavirus situation grows worse

While Pakistan is menaced by a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, caused by the delta variant of the virus, the federal and Sindh...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

The power of words

“The unexamined life is not worth living” Socrates People must have the ability to read and write to be able to work at most professions, and...

Monsters on the prowl

Crimes against women

Exceeding the tax target

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.