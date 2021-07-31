NATIONAL

Pakistan welcomes after EU MPs call attention to rights abuses in held Kashmir

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A day after the vice president and 15 members of the European Parliament expressed concerns regarding the “worsening humanitarian and human rights situation” in Indian-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan on Saturday welcomed the gesture, observing it was yet “another demonstration of the continuing global censure of rights violations and humanitarian crisis” in the disputed region.

In a letter addressing EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the bloc’s Foreign Affairs and Security Policy chief Josep Borrell, Fabio Massimo Castaldo said: “As a champion of universal human rights, fundamental freedoms and the ruled-based international order, the EU must raise its voice against the violations of human rights affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said that the “EU should use all its leverage and tools” to cooperate with Pakistan and India “to honour the pledge made to the Kashmiris by the international community” and to implement UN resolutions.

“EU can’t back down,” Castaldo said on Twitter

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said despite India peddling “false propaganda in futile attempts to push the sham narrative of so-called normalcy in occupied Kashmir”, the global censure and condemnation of state-backed atrocities in the region continued unabated.

He said India must realise it could no longer ignore the growing international calls to end its grave and systematic rights violations of the people of Kashmir.

The spokesperson said India would have to ultimately give in to global pressure, end the rights violations and take steps for peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the local population.

Previous articleChohan sent on two-week judicial remand
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Chohan sent on two-week judicial remand

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Saturday handed over a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislator from Punjab to police on two-week judicial remand. Nazir...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab to suspend mobile phone services on Ashura

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday said mobile phone services would remain suspended on the 9th and 10th of Muharram for security reasons in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi enters lockdown amid surge in Delta infections

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party government Saturday imposed a week-long lockdown on Karachi and parts of Sindh after a spread of highly contagious Delta...
Read more
NATIONAL

Grisly murder of diplomat’s daughter sparks outrage over femicides

ISLAMABAD: A grisly murder in the heart of Islamabad involving families from the privileged elite has dominated headlines for the past week, stirring national...
Read more
NATIONAL

Biden picks Pakistan-origin American to head top religious freedom body

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden announced Friday plans to nominate Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan, who famously criticised former's predecessor Donald Trump for his disparaging remarks on...
Read more
Top Headlines

‘The war has changed’: Top US health body calls for new response to Delta variant

WASHINGTON: The war against Covid-19 has changed because of the highly contagious Delta variant, the US Centers for Disease Control said, proposing a clearer...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Grisly murder of diplomat’s daughter sparks outrage over femicides

ISLAMABAD: A grisly murder in the heart of Islamabad involving families from the privileged elite has dominated headlines for the past week, stirring national...

Biden picks Pakistan-origin American to head top religious freedom body

BCCI ‘threatening’ me to prevent me from playing Kashmir Premier League: Gibbs

‘The war has changed’: Top US health body calls for new response to Delta variant

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.