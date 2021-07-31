Minister condoles Arif Nizami’s death

LAHORE: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib visited on Saturday the residence of veteran journalist and former Pakistan Today editor Arif Nizami who passed away on July 21 to offer condolence to the bereaved family.

On the occasion, he offered a prayer for the departed soul.

He said Nizami was a “shining star” of journalism and made efforts to carry forward the mission of his father and veteran journalist Hameed Nizami.

He described Arif’s death as a huge loss for the field of journalism and said his services and memory will always be cherished.