Modi’s Machiavellian Diplomacy

In his book, The Prince, Machiavelli advises the rulers to have a lion-like image outwardly, and act upon the example of a goat inwardly. He also suggests to them the use of terror to obtain their goals and foreign adventures to divert the attention of the public from internal crises. In his sense, a good ruler should be a good opportunist and hypocrite.

Since Narendra Modi, the leader of the fanatic ruling party BJP, became Indian prime minister, he has been following the discarded tactics of Machiavelli in the modern era of renunciation of war and peaceful settlement of disputes.

Under the Modi-led regime, the persecution of religious minorities, especially Muslims, has been intensified in accordance with the ideology of Hindutva ((Hindu Nationalism). The Indian Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and the National Register of Citizens clearly exposed the Modi-led government’s discriminatory policies against Muslims.

Indian brutal actions against the Muslim Kashmiris reached a climax on 5 August 2019 when the Indian extremist government revoked articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the disputed territory of Indian Occupied Kashmir. The Indian government bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories— Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh—to be ruled by the federal government.

Besides Pakistan, China also rejected the Indian malicious acts as “unlawful and void”, saying that India’s decision to “include” some of China’s territory into its administrative jurisdiction “challenged” Beijing’s sovereignty.

However, Indian rulers have also issued over 1.8 million domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris to change the ethno-demographic structure of the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Undoubtedly, Indian extremist Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pursuing the Machiavellian diplomacy in connection with the Muslims, Kashmir and Pakistan.

In February 2019, New Delhi had escalated tensions with Islamabad especially in the aftermath of the false flag terror attack at Pulwama in Indian Occupied Kashmir. In response to the Indian so-called pre-emptive air strike in the town of Balakot, close to the border with Pakistan’s sector of Kashmir, Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian Air Force fighter jets and launched aerial strikes at six targets in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In the recent past, the Director Generals of Military Operations of Pakistan and India had agreed to strictly observe the 2003 ceasefire agreement across the Line of Control. But, unless resolved, Kashmir will remain a nuclear flashpoint.

Meanwhile, Indian media reported two low intensity explosions at Jammu Air Force Station. The police director-general of that region, Dilbagh Singh, said that “drones with payload were used in [two] blasts.” He called the attack an act of “terrorism”, and also stated that “another major strike was averted when a terrorist, believed to be working for the Pakistan-based outfit Lashker-e-Taiba, was arrested with an Improvised Explosive Device which was to be used for a strike in a crowded place.”

The Indian external affairs ministry meanwhile said that a suspicious drone was seen over the Indian High Commission complex in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri rejected India’s claims alleging a drone flying over Indian High Commission in Islamabad, stating that no proof has been shared with Pakistan. Earlier, Islamabad categorically rejected a misleading statement by Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy regarding an alleged drone attack in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Nevertheless, by following Machiavellian diplomacy, New Delhi has, itself arranged drone attacks to shift the blame game towards Pakistan. Besides no debris of the drones incident was found, which also verified Indian sinister designs.

Pakistan’s civil and military leadership has repeatedly stated that India is also planning a false flag operation, a Pulwama-II, against Pakistan to divert Indians’ attention from internal issues, including the drastic aftermath of the abrogation of the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In fact, frustrated in suppressing the Kashmiris’ prolonged war of liberation through cruel tactics, employed by the Indian forces, Prime Minister Modi on June 24, this year chaired an all-party meeting with 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and chief of Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti to discuss the future course of action in Kashmir.

Talking to the media, Farooq Abdullah said that he urged the prime minister to work towards building trust in Jammu and Kashmir by ensuring that its statehood is restored.

After the conference, Mehbooba Mufti stated that she had also called for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir— and for wider talks which must include Pakistan.

Analysts opine that international pressure, notably from the administration of US President Joe Biden, appeared to have had some impact on the belligerently oppressive Indian government. Therefore, Indian Prime Minister Modi held a surprise meeting with carefully selected Kashmiri leaders. But, the Hurriyat Conference leaders were not invited. It is quite clear that the government will not be willing to restore the previous status of Kashmir. The government is also eager to demarcate constituencies once again before any fresh election in the region.

It is mentionable that in November, 2020 at a joint press conference and a joint press briefing, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi unveiled a dossier containing “irrefutable evidence” of India’s sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram handed over the dossier to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

In its 27th report, dated February 3, 2021 and the 28th report, recently published, the UN Security Council’s monitoring team for tracking terrorist groups confirmed Pakistan’s dossier. The reports focused on the global threat posed by Al-Qaeda, Daesh and related groups and drew attention to the increasing cross-border terrorist threat to Pakistan from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating from Afghan soil.

Notably, the country’s security agencies arrested the terrorists involved in a blast which occurred on June 23 near the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed’s house in Johar Town, Lahore. Addressing a press conference, Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani provided details of the blast and proved that the mastermind behind the blast was an Indian citizen, having clear links with RAW.

The Foreign Minister remarked that if the international community had taken timely notice of Islamabad’s concerns over New Delhi’s involvement in terrorist activities across Pakistan, Lahore’s Johar Town blast and several terrorist incidents in Balochistan would not have taken place.

Meanwhile, the EU DisinfoLab continued unraveling gradually, India’s terror-network and anti-Pakistan propaganda campaign.

Recently, world’s renowned newspapers reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s number was among those targeted for surveillance by India, using Israeli Pegasus software.

