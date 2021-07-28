Minister’s brother resigns as AAG

LAHORE: Faisal Hussain Chaudhry, brother of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, resigned with “the utmost pleasure” from the post of the additional advocate general Wednesday.

He announced his decision via a tweet. However, Chaudhry said he would continue to practice law.

With utmost pleasure I have decided to resign and peruse with my private practise. — Faisal Hussain (@faisal_fareed) July 27, 2021

Chaudhry was appointed to the post in December 2018 when the Punjab government appointed 18 new additional advocate generals and 42 assistant advocate generals, mostly affiliated to lawyers’ wings of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid.