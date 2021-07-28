CITY

Minister’s brother resigns as AAG

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Faisal Hussain Chaudhry, brother of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, resigned with “the utmost pleasure” from the post of the additional advocate general Wednesday.

He announced his decision via a tweet. However, Chaudhry said he would continue to practice law.

Chaudhry was appointed to the post in December 2018 when the Punjab government appointed 18 new additional advocate generals and 42 assistant advocate generals, mostly affiliated to lawyers’ wings of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid.

Staff Report

