Family ‘forever’ denounces suspect in Noor murder

ISLAMABAD: The family of the prime suspect in the murder of the daughter of a former ambassador denounced him “forever” on Wednesday, a week after the gruesome incident shook the nation, prompting outrage and nationwide protests.

Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at the residence of one Zahir Zakir in Sector F-7/4 of Islamabad last week. Zakir, widely believed to be the killer, was arrested the same day for his purported involvement in the gruesome incident.

A first information report registered on the complaint of Ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam nominated Zakir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“The Jaffer family extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Noor Mukadam. We pray her soul rests in eternal peace. We know that no amount of time will bring back the joy you have lost nor ease your pain,” the statement said.

“Our shock and grief at this horrific act has led to a prolonged silence that we very much regret. However, we categorically condemn this atrocity and forever denounce Zahir and his actions.”

The family runs Jaffer Group, a conglomerate based in Lahore.

Earlier on Monday, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said the names of the suspects — including Zakir’s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee — will be put on the Exit Control List to keep them from fleeing the country.

The parents and the domestic staff of Zakir were arrested over the weekend for “hiding evidence” and “being complicit” in the incident.

Rasheed disclosed Zakir’s name has already been placed on the Provisional National Identification List, an ECL-like list used to bypass the lengthy process of putting such people on the no-fly list.

The names of the suspects in the case will be presented in a cabinet meeting this week for approval of their inclusion in the ECL, he said.

REMAND EXTENDED:

Meanwhile, a district and sessions court in Islamabad extended Zakir’s physical remand for three more days.

He was initially sent on a three-day remand, which was later extended for two more days on July 24. The court further extended the remand by three more days on Wednesday.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor requested the court to grant another three-day remand of the suspect as he, along with the CCTV footage, had to be transported to Lahore for the forensic analysis of the video clip.