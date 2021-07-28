NATIONAL

Arbab Rahim appointed as SAPM on Sindh Affairs

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim as his special assistant on Sindh affairs.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Khan gave a nod to the appointment of Dr Rahim as his special assistant on Sindh affairs. The cabinet division on Wednesday issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, Dr Rahim’s appointment has been made on an honorary basis.

Dr Rahim who had been associated with the PML-Q, PML-N and Grand Democratic Alliance, has now joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf. He had remained chief minister of Sindh from 2004 to 2007.

A few days ago, PML-Q’ Moonis Elahi who was elected as an MNA from NA-69 Gujrat-II constituency, was also inducted into the federal cabinet. He took oath as a federal minister on July 19. Moonis has been given the water resources minister.

Previous articleCourt defers indictment of Sindh chief minister, others in NAB reference
Next articleNPT pays tribute to Arif Nizami
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NPT pays tribute to Arif Nizami

LAHORE: The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust in Lahore organised an event to pay tribute to recently deceased veteran journalist, Arif Nizami. Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust was established in July...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of another innocent Kashmiri in IIOJK

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of an innocent Kashmiri by the Indian occupation forces in a so-called “cordon-and-search” operation in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi leaves for Bahrain to chair JMC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday left for a two-day official visit to Bahrain where he will lead visiting delegation at the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Saudi FM affirms ‘unflinching support’ for Pakistan to COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Rawalpindi on Wednesday,...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N spokesperson reveals Maryam Nawaz has contracted Covid

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Information Secretary and Spokespersons Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that party Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for the coronavirus. Maryam...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily new Covid-19 cases hit two-month high: ministry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 4,119 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, the highest since May 19, as the Delta variant -- the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Qureshi leaves for Bahrain to chair JMC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday left for a two-day official visit to Bahrain where he will lead visiting delegation at the...

Saudi FM affirms ‘unflinching support’ for Pakistan to COAS Bajwa

PML-N spokesperson reveals Maryam Nawaz has contracted Covid

Daily new Covid-19 cases hit two-month high: ministry

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.