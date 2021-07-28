Court defers indictment of Sindh chief minister, others in NAB reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday postponed the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other suspects in the Nooriabad Power Plant reference until September 6.

The project was launched in 2014 under a public-private partnership at a cost of Rs13 billion in which the Sindh government holds 49 percent shares and a private company owns the remaining 51 percent.

Shah, who was an adviser to then-chief minister Qaim Ali Shah on finance and energy, has been accused of misuse of authority and award of contracts without feasibility of the projects causing Rs8 billion loss to the national exchequer.

The indictment was delayed after two co-accused tested positive for Covid-19 and failed to turn up for the hearing.