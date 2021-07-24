Confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 1 million: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Confirmed coronavirus cases surged past 1 million after Pakistan registered 1,841 new infections over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center said Saturday.

It was the first time when the country reported less than 2,000 new cases in a day after almost one week’s time, the data showed.

With the new patients, the number of total confirmed cases rose to 1,001,875, the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said.

It said that Sindh has been the worst hit, with a total of 363,101 confirmed cases, followed by Punjab where the disease was detected in 352,153 people.

A total of 22,971 people died of the disease nationwide, including 32 patients who died over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said, adding that 2,551 people are in critical condition.

The country currently has 54,122 active cases while 924,782 others have recovered from the disease.

The country is currently facing the challenge of a surging fourth wave of infections with the Delta variant of the virus spreading across all provinces.

According to a recently conducted survey in Karachi, almost 100 percent of new Covid-19 cases being detected in the port city are of the Delta variant infection.

Amid the rising cases, the government has accelerated its vaccination drive to protect the maximum number of people from the fast-spreading virus, besides urging people to follow the guidelines of social distancing and personal hygiene to protect themselves and others from getting infected.