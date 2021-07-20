PM to hold rally in Sindh next month: reports

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a political rally in Sindh from August, reported Geo.

According to Geo, PM Khan’s meetings will be held in Sindh and major personalities will join the PTI.

Sources said that meetings with anti-Pakistan People’s Party political forces and joining them with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would also be part of the Sindh plan.

According to sources, the premier will convene another meeting after Eidul Adha to finalise the party’s Sindh plan. The names of the Sindh Advisory Committee will also be finalised in the same meeting.

Sources said that important decisions on obstacles in the implementation of federal projects would also be taken after Eid, while consultations will be held on action against bureaucrats involved in alleged corruption or becoming political tools.