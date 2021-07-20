NCOC declares compliance to guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha prayer

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday declared compliance with the guidelines issued on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha particularly standard of operating procedures for Eid prayer congregations critical to contain disease spread.

The NCOC session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, wherein the meeting reviewed the implementation of SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha and the spread of the pandemic in Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The forum was briefed that instructions have been issued to the provincial administrations of all federating units to ensure the implementation of SOPs pertaining to Eid-ul-Azha.

The forum expressed satisfaction over additional steps taken by Sindh government in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

A sharp spike in infections has overwhelmed major hospitals in Karachi. The positivity ratio soared past 20 per cent in less than a week and the city’s hospitals are struggling to accommodate patients.

According to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the positivity ratio hit 25 per cent a day ago.

The provincial health officials urged citizens to comply with Covid-19 protocol and to inoculate against the deadly virus. They pointed out that the flouting of SOPs clubbed with the emergence of the Delta variant could lead to a disastrous situation. It appeared that most health facilities are already on the brink of disaster.

The forum was informed that keeping in view the surging disease spread, some 500 oxygen cylinders and 30 ventilators were added in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has banned the opening of all restaurants, public gatherings and visit public parks during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays in the wake of Covid-19.

According to the notification issued by the government, there will be a ban on indoor and outdoor dining, public gathering, and functions.

The forum was briefed on capacity building of vaccination facilities. “At present, over half a million Covid-19 vaccines are being administered daily in the country,” the forum was informed.

The Forum announced that the vaccination centres across the country would remain closed only on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Moreover, the NCOC was apprised that ample quantity of Moderna vaccine has been provided to vaccination centres for students and others going abroad.

Pakistan reported 37 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 993,872 on Tuesday. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,848.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, 2,145 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.