Pakistan may import ventilators from this year, fourth company granted license: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Tuesday said that Pakistan will hopefully start to export ventilators this year.

The announcement was made in a tweet, wherein he said that a fourth company has also gotten the license to make ventilators thanks to efforts made by the Ministry of Science and Technology during the pandemic.

“Due to the work achieved at the health ministry during Covid, a fourth company has received the license to produce ventilators,” Fawad said on Twitter.

“I’m strongly hopeful that Pakistan will begin exporting ventilators this year,” he added.

The minister further said that a health centre was established in Faisalabad and added, “The country will begin producing auto disposable syringes from September.”

Pakistan reported 2,145 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 993,872.

The country’s death toll climbed to 22,848 after 37 more people succumbed to the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, 1029 patients recovered from the deadly disease in a day taking total recoveries to 921,095.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre, the total active Covid-19 cases across the country were reported to be 49,929.

A day earlier, a sharp spike in infections overwhelmed major hospitals in Karachi. The positivity ratio soared past 20 per cent in less than a week and the city’s hospitals are struggling to accommodate patients.

According to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the positivity ratio hit 25 per cent on Monday.

On the same day, in Peshawar, top three hospitals were put on high alert after they reported over 20 coronavirus cases over the last few days.

Similarly, 76 new coronavirus cases emerged in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, taking the tally to 22,192.